Who Is Sandro Tonali? Italian Youngster Nears AC Milan Transfer, Tipped To Be Future Star

The COVID-19 pandemic has widely affected the summer transfer market and Serie A giants AC Milan have helped themselves by pulling off a coup by completing a Sandro Tonali transfer. The 20-year-old, who is a boyhood fan of the club, will join the Rossoneri from relegated Brescia for an initial loan for €10 million (£9 milllion) with an option to buy for €15 million (£13 million). For people who have played Football Manager, Sandro Tonali needs no introduction, but for those who don't, here's a look at who is Sandro Tonali, the Sandro Tonali career so far, and why Juventus, Inter Milan, Man United and Barcelona were all once interested in signing him.

AC Milan transfer news: Who is Sandro Tonali?

While AC Milan is yet to confirm the Sandro Tonali transfer, the 20-year-old has already announced that he would be joining AC Milan ahead of the new Serie A season. The 20-year-old is touted as one of the finest midfielders of his age and is marked as a potential star from the future. The youngster joined Brescia in 2012 and saw his position change from a creative second forward to a deep-lying playmaker.

He is touted as the heir to Andrea Pirlo, the Italian football legend who also made his way through Brescia and moved to AC Milan later in his career. Sandro Tonali is known for the quality of his passes and calmness on and off the ball, which is suited the most to dead-ball situations, much like Pirlo.

Who is Sandro Tonali? Tonali career so far

Sandro Tonali made his senior debut for Brescia at the age of 17 during their Serie B clash against Avellino in 2017. Since then, the youngster has frequently featured for them, before establishing himself as a nailed-on starter during their Serie B title win. In his debut Serie A season, Tonali made 35 appearances, scoring a solitary goal and assisting seven goals for his teammates as Brescia were relegated. The midfielder was also part of the Italy Under-19 squad, which lost in the 2018 European Under-19 Championship final against Portugal. His performances this season earned him a national call-up as he made three appearances during Italy's EURO qualifying games.

Who is Sandro Tonali? Andrea Pirlo believes starlet is a better player than him

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this year, Andrea Pirlo had claimed that Sandro Tonali was already the best midfielder in Serie A. The newly-appointed Juventus manager said that the duo were far from similar while lavishing praise on Tonali's abilities. Pirlo said that the Brescia star was far more complete than he was, both in defence and in approach and added that Tonali is a mix of him and other players. Former Brescia coach Roberto Boscaglia had also lavished praise on Tonali, claiming him to be a special player.

Who is Sandro Tonali? AC Milan transfer news

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that AC Milan had completed a Sandro Tonali transfer, but the Rossoneri are yet to officially confirm the move. The Sandro Tonali transfer comes in after the Serie A club sold the likes of Suso, Ricardo Rodriguez, Gustavo Gomez, while having released Giacomo Bonaventura and Pepe Reina. Having confirmed the deals for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Simon Kjaer, Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saelemakers, the Rossoneri are eyeing Chelsea flop Tiemoué Bakayoko and are also interested Lille's Boubakary Soumare. The AC Milan transfer news have also linked the club with moves for Nikola Milenkovic and German Pezzella as the club look for a centre-back to partner Alessio Romagnoli.

(Image Courtesy: Sandro Tonali Instagram)