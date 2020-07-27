Jadon Sancho Transfer: Dortmund Reject Man United's Opening Offer Worth €98m, Want €120m

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly rejected a €98m (£90m) opening offer from Man United for the services of star winger Jadon Sancho. It is reported that the German side are holding out for a deal worth around €120m (£110m). The Red Devils are now aggressively pushing for the Jadon Sancho transfer and are willing to splash out the big money, having secured Champions League qualification for next season.

ALSO READ: Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer rejected by Dortmund

According to a report from Bild, Manchester United have had an opening offer worth €98m (£90m) rejected by Lucien Favre's side. However, the Black and Yellows will reportedly allow Sancho to leave the club if the right offer comes in. The same report claims that Dortmund are asking for €120 million (£110m) to part ways with their star forward.

#mufc have had an opening offer of €98m rejected for Jadon Sancho. Dortmund expect United to return with a fresh offer and are holding out for €120m #mulive [bild] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 27, 2020

ALSO READ: Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United Value Dortmund Star At £80m, UCL Action Gives Push

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho to Manchester United a very likely possibility

Reports from ESPN claim that Man United chief Ed Woodward is set on agreeing a fee for a Jadon Sancho transfer to Old Trafford in the summer. Woodward had reportedly set his sights on the English attacker and prepared a Jadon Sancho bid worth (€87m) £80m + achievable add-ons. This is despite the coronavirus pandemic that has had serious financial ramifications on European football.

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

However, Borussia Dortmund remain under no obligations to sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United with the German giants reportedly slapping a €120m (£110m) price tag on Sancho. United still remain in the hunt for the winger as his representatives have identified and alerted the club that the 20-year-old is eager for a new challenge. The report from Bild also stated that Sancho's future will be decided in the next two weeks.

ALSO READ: Mason Mount’s Free-kick Vs Wolves Identical To His Set-piece in Chelsea Training As A Teen

Jadon Sancho transfer update: Man United still frontrunners

Sancho had another incredible season with Borussia Dortmund scoring 20 goals in all competitions and notching up 18 assists as well. However, with the Jadon Sancho transfer price tag now public, it is likely that other clubs around Europe that can afford his services might look to hijack a move for the talented youngster. Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained adamant on a Jadon Sancho transfer to bolster his attacking line-up for next season.

Image Credits - Jadon Sancho Instagram / AP