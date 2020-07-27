Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United Value Dortmund Star At £80m, UCL Action Gives Push

The onus was on Manchester United when they took the field at King Power Stadium on Sunday, and the Red Devils duly delivered, registering a 2-0 win on the final day of the 2019-20 Premier League season. The victory meant that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side qualified for the Champions League next season, one of the key objectives for the club as they look to add more firepower over the course of the summer. With UCL qualification secured, the latest round of Man United transfer news suggests that chief executive Ed Woodward will now focus on sealing the Jadon Sancho transfer, with the England international topping Solskjaer's wishlist this summer.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils to prioritise Jadon Sancho transfer after sealing Champions League qualification

#mufc is Jadon Sancho's dream destination, but Borussia Dortmund still want significantly more than €100m. Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says he expects Sancho in training when it restarts on Thursday #mulive [kicker] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 27, 2020

The latest Man United transfer news suggests that Man United failed in their pursuit of a Jadon Sancho transfer last summer due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League, which is not the case anymore since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finished third at the end of the campaign. While Solskjaer, Sancho and the Man United hierarchy are all keen on sealing the transfer, the Jadon Sancho value remains a sticking point in negotiations.

Man United transfer news suggests that both Man United and Dortmund are €22 million (£20 million) apart concerning the Jadon Sancho value, with the Bundesliga giants hoping to bag a Jadon Sancho transfer fee in excess of €100 million (£91 million) despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Man United transfer news suggests that a bid in the region of €80 million + add-ons (£72 million) will work in the Red Devils' favour, with the 20-year-old also interested in returning to England.

#mufc are now serious about Jadon Sancho after qualifying for the Champions League. The next offer from the club is expected in Dortmund and they are already preparing for a possible transfer #mulive [bild] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 27, 2020

Man United transfer news: Dortmund, Man United earmark Sancho replacement if Jadon Sancho transfer falls through

While both Man United and Borussia Dortmund are haggling over the Jadon Sancho value, both clubs have identified their respective Plan Bs. The Bundesliga giants are eyeing Lille's dynamic winger Jonathan Ikone if the Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United goes through. According to reports, Ikone is valued at €45 million (£41m), less than half of what they consider as the Jadon Sancho value.

With Dortmund reportedly in talks to sign to the Lille winger, Man United's Jadon Sancho transfer pursuit will be handed a further boost. However, should Man United fail in their Sancho bid, the Red Devils will eye Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman on loan. Bayern have maintained that Coman is not for sale despite their signing of Leroy Sane for Man City. The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Valencia winger Ferran Torres, though Torres appears more likely to move to their noisy neighbours, Man City.

