SAS Vs SPL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Coppa Italia 2021 Match Preview

Sassuolo is set to lock horns against SPAL in their Coppa Italia Round of 16 encounter. The match is set to be played on Thursday. January 14 at the Mapei Stadium and kick off at 10:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the SAS vs SPL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other match details.

Despite going through a poor run of form and producing inconsistent performances, Sassuolo has managed to stay in the top half of the Serie A table. The hosts are currently slotted seventh in the league with 29 points to their name. Roberto De Zerbi's side has won eight Serie A matches, drawn five and lost four since the start of their domestic league campaign with their last outing ending in a 1-3 loss to Andre Pirlo's Juventus.

SPL, on the other hand, currently occupy a playoff spot in Serie B as they have earned 29 points in the league. Pasquale Marino's men have won eight, drawn five, and lost four from their 17 domestic matches and are slotted 5th on the Serie B table. The visitors will walk in the match brimming with confidence following a 1-2 win against Frosinone 10 days ago.

Both the teams have never lifted the coveted domestic cup and will be aiming to get as close to lifting the trophy as possible this year around. However, they have a difficult road ahead as the winner of this tie will take on Juventus in their next round of the Coppa Italia.

Likely SAS vs SPL Playing 11s

Sassuolo- Andrea Consigli, Gian Marco Ferrari, Mert Muldur, Rogerio,Kaan Ayhan, Manuel Locatelli, Francesco Magnanelli, Filip Djuricic, Gregoire Defrel, Francesco Caputo, Jeremie Boga

SPAL- Demba Thiam, Luca Ranieri, Francesco Vicari, Nenad Tomović, Mattia Valoti, Bartosz Salamon, Simone Missiroli, Salvatore Esposito, Marco D'Alessandro, Federico Di Francesco, Sebastiano Esposito

SAS vs SPL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Andrea Consigli

Defenders - Gian Marco Ferrari, Francesco Vicari, Mert Muldur, Luca Ranieri

Midfielders - Filip Djuricic, Mattia Valoti, Manuel Locatelli, Marco D'Alessandro

Strikers - Sebastiano Esposito, Francesco Caputo

SAS vs SPL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Francesco Caputo or Sebastiano Esposito

VIce-Captain- Marco D'Alessandro or Manuel Locatelli

SAS vs SPL Match Prediction

The hosts start the match as favourites given their squad depth and quality that can see them through in this tie against SPL. We predict a comprehensive win for Sassuolo as the result of this match.

Prediction- Sassuolo 2-0 SPL

Note: The above SAS vs SPL Dream11 prediction, SAS vs SPL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SAS vs SPL Dream11 team and SAS vs SPL playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.