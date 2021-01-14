Ter Stegen's Heroics Help Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad In 1st Penalty Shootout Since 1998

Spanish giants Barcelona were knocked out of the Spanish Super Cup semi-final by Atletico Madrid last season, resulting in the sacking of Ernesto Valverde. But the Blaugrana made no mistake this time around when they came up against Real Sociedad. Ronald Koeman's men, despite a decent performance in the game, went on to win the tie-breaker, courtesy of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's heroics between the sticks.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Supercopa highlights: De Jong, Oyarbazal score once each

With Lionel Messi out of the Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash, Barcelona faced a daunting task with Real Sociedad a deterrent on the road to the final. But Koeman's men did not succumb under pressure with Frenkie de Jong putting the Camp Nou outfit in the front.

The Dutch midfielder placed a perfect header after Antoine Griezmann's scintillating cross in the 39th minute. But Real Sociedad levelled up soon in the second half. The referee was quick to point at the spot after De Jong's handball in the 51st minute. Mikel Oyarbazal netted past Ter Stegen to bag the equaliser.

Supercopa highlights: Ter Stegen praised for Barcelona penalty shootout heroics

Despite the game ending into extra-time play, the two teams failed to break the deadlock. Barcelona were pushed for a penalty shootout, their first since 1998. Interestingly, Ter Stegen did not disappoint, producing two exceptional saves to deny Real Sociedad.

De Jong missed the opening penalty, so did Jon Bautista, Orybazal and Willian Jose for Real Sociedad successively. Apart from the Dutchman, Griezmann also missed from the spot, while Ousmane Dembele, Miralem Pjanic and Riqui Puig netting in their spot-kicks.

Barcelona last went for penalty shootout in 1998

Barcelona last went in for a penalty shootout in 1998 when the Catalan giants clinched the Copa del Rey final. The game against Mallorca failed to produce any breakthrough after two sides netted once each and were ultimately decided by a tie-breaker. Barcelona won the tie 5-4.

Meanwhile, the Barcelona shootout propels them to the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The Blaugrana will square off against either of Real Madrid or Athletic Bilbao, which the clash scheduled for Thursday (Friday according to IST). Interestingly, Los Blancos are the current champions, following their victory against Atletico Madrid last season.

