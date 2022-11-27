World Cup Day 7 In Memes: Messi Magic Keeps Argentina Alive, Lewandowski Towers Over Qatar

Argentina overcame the massive upset against Saudi Arabia in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar by defeating Mexico in their second Group C match at the Lusail Stadium. A record World Cup attendance of 88,966 was recorded on Saturday night as the football world witnessed Lionel Messi’s magic yet again. Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico marked the biggest crowd at a World Cup match in 28 years.

Robert Lewandowski scores winning goal for Poland against Saudi Arabia

Earlier in the day, Robert Lewandowski’s winning goal helped Poland trounce Saudi Arabia by 2-0. Saudi Arabia came off a victory against Argentina in their last game, and their disappointing loss against Group C rivals Poland became the subject of memes on social media. With the win, Poland reached the top spot in the group standings, closing in on qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16.

Lionel Messi scores in consecutive World Cup games to script Argentina's comeback

On the other hand, Messi took his tally of goals in the prestigious quadrennial event to eight by scoring the opening goal for Argentina in the 64th minute. Enzo Fernandez later became the youngest goal scorer for Argentina at the marquee football tournament since Lionel Messi in 2006. Courtesy of Fernandez’s strike Argentina won the match by 2-0 and climbed to second in their group.

It is pertinent to mention that Mexico returned with a goalless draw against Poland in their group-stage opener. Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa’s show was one of the highlights of that match, as the footballer was hyped up to do the same against Messi. However, Messi scored his second goal of the tournament by converting an assist from Di Maria, as Ochoa became a favorite for memes.

Mbappe's brace helps France become 1st team to advance to next round

Speaking about the Group D action on Day 7, France became the first team to qualify for the Round of 16 at the ongoing World Cup after Kylian Mbappe starred for the defending champions. Mbappe scored a brace for France as they went on defeat Denmark by 2-1 to take their points tally to six. The day earlier kicked off with Australia earning a 1-0 win against Tunisia, courtesy of Mitchell Duke’s 23rd-minute goal.