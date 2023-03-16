Saudi Arabian Club Prepares Gigantic Offer To Lure Lionel Messi To Join Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi could be the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal as reports have claimed the club is considering a mammoth offer. The offer could be to the tune of €220 million which could be on the same par as Cristiano Ronaldo who joined another Saudi side Al-Nassr this year. Messi's current contract is scheduled to expire at end of this current season.

The Argentine's future has been the talk of the town as he is yet to commit to his long-term future with Paris Saint Germain. His two-year stint with the French giants will be coming to an end and according to various reports, chances of extending his stay are quite less.

Saudi Arabian club contemplating a massive offer for Lionel Messi

PSG's Champions League exit at the hand of Bayern Munich could prove to be the final nail in the coffin as Barcelona are also working on a deal to bring their prodigal son back home.

Messi departed Barcelona under unforeseen circumstances as the club failed to comply with the financial rules and had to part ways with their most successful players.

Amidst the rumours, La Liga president Javier Tebas recently revealed the club needs to make space by raising funds next summer. “As of today, Barcelona doesn’t have any room in its budget to spend in the upcoming transfer window, he said. ''Barcelona has been involved in questionable behaviour which has had an impact on LaLiga and we are acting accordingly. We have ruled that they can no longer sign more players,'' Tebas further said.

“They sold off £620m (€700m) in TV rights and tried to find different ways to solve the situation but they won’t be able to do that next season. We have strict economic controls. At the end of each window, we tell all the clubs in LaLiga what they can spend."

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia has already boosted the growth of Saudi Arabian football and Messi's arrival could further enhance the quality of football in the country.

It remains to be seen what Messi's future holds but football lovers will definitely savour the two stalwarts pitting against each other once again.