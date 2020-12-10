SCEB Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Match Preview

Quick links:
SC East Bengal come up against a resurgent Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 10 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our SCEB vs JFC Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs JFC Dream11 team and the probable SCEB vs JFC playing 11.
SC East Bengal will be hoping to get their first points of the campaign when they face Owen Coyle's men, who will be looking to secure back-to-back wins. SC East Bengal are the only side without a point and pressure will be building on coach Robbie Flower to get the team into winning ways. The Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis will be the biggest threat to the SC East Bengal backline as has already found the back of the net five times in four matches this season. Based on recent form, our SCEB vs JFC match prediction is that The Red Mariners will clinch a victory.
😶 👉 🤨 👉 😐 👉 😇#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/CmhrqdNOwj— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 9, 2020
Also Read | I-League Fixtures, Schedule And Fan Reaction As India's Premier Football League Is Back
The two sides will face off against each other for the first time in the ISL as this is the first season for SC East Bengal in the Hero Indian Super League.
The #TorchBearers are sweating it out before the Jamshedpur FC game. C'mon, boys! #ChhilamAchiThakbo #JoySCEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal #TorchBearers pic.twitter.com/dtoVKc2KpQ— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) December 9, 2020
Also Read | MATCHDAY: 6 Qualifying Places Up For Grabs In Europa League
SC East Bengal probable 11 - Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Sehnaj Singh, Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Balwant Singh
Jamshedpur FC probable 11 - TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, William Lalnunfela, Nerijus Valskis
SCEB vs JFC live: SC East Bengal top picks
SCEB vs JFC live: Jamshedpur FC top picks
Also Read | Barcelona Boss Koeman ARGUES With Juventus Bench As His Camp Nou Struggle Continues
Goalkeeper - TP Rehenesh
Defenders - Scott Neville, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Narayan Das
Midfielders - Wahengbam Angousana, Anthony Pilkington, Jackichand Singh, Aitor Monroy (VC)
Forwards - William Lalnunfela, Nerijus Valskis (C)
Also Read | Marseille Out Of Europe As Aguero Scores In 3-0 Man City Win
Note: The above SCEB vs JFC Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs JFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCEB vs JFC Dream11 team and SCEB vs JFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.