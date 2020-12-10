SCEB Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Match Preview

SC East Bengal come up against a resurgent Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 10 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our SCEB vs JFC Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs JFC Dream11 team and the probable SCEB vs JFC playing 11.

SCEB vs JFC live: SCEB vs JFC dream11 prediction and preview

SC East Bengal will be hoping to get their first points of the campaign when they face Owen Coyle's men, who will be looking to secure back-to-back wins. SC East Bengal are the only side without a point and pressure will be building on coach Robbie Flower to get the team into winning ways. The Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis will be the biggest threat to the SC East Bengal backline as has already found the back of the net five times in four matches this season. Based on recent form, our SCEB vs JFC match prediction is that The Red Mariners will clinch a victory.

SCEB vs JFC live: SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head

The two sides will face off against each other for the first time in the ISL as this is the first season for SC East Bengal in the Hero Indian Super League.

SCEB vs JFC Dream11 prediction: Probable SCEB vs JFC playing 11

SC East Bengal probable 11 - Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Sehnaj Singh, Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Balwant Singh

Jamshedpur FC probable 11 - TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, William Lalnunfela, Nerijus Valskis

SCEB vs JFC live: Top picks for SCEB vs JFC Dream11 team

SCEB vs JFC live: SC East Bengal top picks

Anthony Pilkington

Wahengbam Angousana

SCEB vs JFC live: Jamshedpur FC top picks

Nerijus Valskis

Aitor Monroy

SCEB vs JFC Dream11 prediction: SCEB vs JFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - TP Rehenesh

Defenders - Scott Neville, Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Narayan Das

Midfielders - Wahengbam Angousana, Anthony Pilkington, Jackichand Singh, Aitor Monroy (VC)

Forwards - William Lalnunfela, Nerijus Valskis (C)

Note: The above SCEB vs JFC Dream11 prediction, SCEB vs JFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SCEB vs JFC Dream11 team and SCEB vs JFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: ISL Media