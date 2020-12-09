Barcelona Boss Koeman ARGUES With Juventus Bench As His Camp Nou Struggle Continues

Barcelona's clash against Juventus promised high-end action with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo coming up against each other for the first time since 2018. Although the 35-year-old netted twice to help his side ensure a sailing victory at Camp Nou, the game ended in absolute controversy. Barcelona manager Ronal Koeman ended up in a verbal spat with the Juventus bench, as the defeat casts further pressure on him.

Barcelona vs Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo goals hammer hosts

Ronaldo arrived in fine form at Camp Nou against his arch-rival Messi and Co. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rattled the Spanish side when he converted from the spot after being brought down inside the penalty box by Ronald Araujo. Weston McKennie doubled the lead for the travelling side seven minutes later, striking past Marc-Andre ter Stegen from a splendid bicycle kick.

Although Messi attempted to have a wider impact in the game, Pirlo's tactics ensured the Argentina international was isolated on the field. Interestingly, Ronaldo was also seen helping the team at the back more so when he tackled Messi just at the edge of the box to deny him a shot at Gianluigi Buffon.

Koeman fumes at Juventus bench after second penalty call

The use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and the controversy surrounding it was again on display when Clement Lenglet's handball led to a penalty for the Turin-based outfit. The Juventus bench demanded the Frenchman be sent off for the handball when Koeman began yelling at the bench. He asked the bench to 'shut up' further triggering laughter from the Juventus subs, as per Football Italia.

Even Juve's players are bullying Koeman 🤡 for his twitter rant after losing El Clasico 😂 #MesQueUnClub pic.twitter.com/mt31eRVruN — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Ronaldo went on to again score from the spot, sending Ter Stegen the wrong way for the second time in the game. Although the defeat casts no trouble for Barcelona as a unit in the Champions League, having already clinched a spot in the knockout stage, it does have wider connotations for the Dutch tactician.

Barcelona's LaLiga struggle continues

Barcelona were humiliated by promoted side Cadiz in LaLiga over the weekend as their LaLiga struggle continues. The Catalan giants sit ninth in the LaLiga standings with 14 points after 10 games. Interestingly, the defeat sparks Koeman sacking rumours despite having joined only in summer.

Image courtesy: Ronald Koeman Twitter