Manchester United players have been forced to remain indoors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Red Devils have been one of the leading trendsetters in helping out the community amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has wreaked havoc both across the UK and the globe. Athletes have continued to train indoors as various governments have issued a ban on sporting events in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus UK

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford helps out community amid coronavirus lockdown

🎙 "I thought 'if there's a way to try and help people, and kids especially, let's just try and do it.'"



We're proud of you, @MarcusRashford ❤️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2020

Scott McTominay wins Manchester United lockdown challenge, fastest to 5km

Scott McTominay and other Manchester United players have been battling it out amongst one another in a friendly competition to see who can complete the 5k run the fastest. The idea behind this initiative is to nominate five others to do the same and donate £5 to Run for Heroes amid the coronavirus lockdown. Manchester United's players have been taking the challenge seriously as winger Daniel James revealed that Scott McTominay is definitely the fastest player among the rest of the squad. McTominay was also recently crowned as Manchester United's Young Player of the Year for the current season by The Athletic. Last week, Chelsea’s Ross Barkley posted his timing of 16 minutes and 11 seconds to run 5.2k, at an average pace of 3:03 km/h.

The Athletic crown Scott McTominay as Manchester United's player of the year

The Athletic have named #mufc's Scott McTominay has the club's Young Player of the Year. 👏 pic.twitter.com/f5KwXNc4hk — United News Hub (@UnitedNewsHub) April 16, 2020

