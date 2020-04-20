Kylian Mbappe's Value Plummets To €40 Million Due To Ramifications Of Coronavirus: Report

The coronavirus outbreak has massively impacted the financial aspects of football and star players have reportedly depreciated in value over the course of the pandemic. Real Madrid have been linked with a Kylian Mbappe transfer and the LaLiga side could sign the World Cup-winning Frenchman for just €40 million at the end of the crisis, courtesy of the financial ramifications of the pandemic. The PSG forward was initially valued at €200 million in the transfer market but the Kylian Mbappe worth has taken an enormous hit over the course of the COVID-19 crisis.

ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho Nearly Signed Liverpool Deal In 2004 Before Chelsea Swooped In: Report

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Kylian Mbappe dazzling at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has already netted 30 goals in all competitions for PSG. Defending Ligue 1 champions PSG were sitting pretty at the summit of the French top division until the coronavirus halted football. Since making his move to the Parc des Princes, Mbappe has netted 93 times for PSG attracting interest from several top suitors in Europe. Amid the Kylian Mbappe transfer news, there is a shocking suggestion that the player could leave PSG for just €40 million in the summer transfer market.

ALSO READ: Man United's New Home Kit For 2020-21 Season Accidentally LEAKED By Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Kylian Mbappe worth €40 million?

The PSG star is arguably the most valuable commodity in the football world. It is reported that a host of top European suitors are interested in securing a deal for a Kylian Mbappe transfer. Spanish side Real Madrid are desperate to land the 21-year-old Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, according to Daniel Cohn-Bendit, once a member of the European Parliament, the Kylian Mbappe worth could face a significant drop which would allow the Spanish outfit to snap him up at just €40 million.

Kylian Mbappe is currently valued at an estimated £189m in the transfer market

But that valuation could drop by over £150m, according to Daniel Cohn-Bendit this summer as a result of the oncoming economic crisis. pic.twitter.com/ve9C4MsSXI — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) April 19, 2020

ALSO READ: David Beckham Indulges In Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi Debate, Has His Pick

Kylian Mbappe drop in worth a boon?

According to AS, Kylian Mbappe is worth around €200 million due to his prolific goalscoring attributes but the French superstar could see his value drop to just €40 million over the next few months. While speaking to Ouest France Daniel Cohn-Bendit hinted that the crisis could be a positive influence in the long term. Cohn-Bendit believes that the drop in players values would allow the cleanup of irrationality in professional sport.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Set To Axe Several Players Soon; Lionel Messi, Two Others Immune: Report