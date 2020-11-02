Sean Connery Death: Late Actor Was Offered £25-a-week Deal At MUFC By Sir Matt Busby In 53

Legendary Scottish actor Sean Connery passed away in his sleep on October 31, 2020, at the age of 90. Connery was the first to portray the character of James Bond on screen and had a variety of critically acclaimed roles on his CV, such as Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Highlander, Family Business, Marnie, The Man Who Would Be King, Untouchables, The Rock and many more. While the late actor was an imposing presence on screen, the same could be said for him on the football field, which caught the eye of legendary Manchester United boss, Sir Matt Busby, once.

Sean Connery Man United? Late actor rejected an offer to play for EPL giants to pursue acting

According to British media reports, long-serving Manchester United manager, Sir Matt Busby once wanted to sign Sean Connery having watched him play in a local match in 1953. The James Bond star, who was 23 then, had an imposing display and was playing alongside some of his fellow cast members from his upcoming musical. Busby, who was scouting the game, was impressed by Connery's skills and eyed him as a No.7 way before he portrayed the iconic 007 on the silver screen.

In 1953, Manchester United boss Matt Busby scouted Sean Connery, playing for Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic and offered him a contract. Connery rejected it: "I realised a footballer could be over the hill by the age of 30, and I was already 23. So I chose acting."



RIP Sean. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zAZcBB7w2K — The Devil's DNA (@TheDevilsDNA1) October 31, 2020

The legendary Red Devils boss offered him a £25-a-week to ply his trade at Old Trafford. A 6ft 2in right-winger then, Connery was flattered by the offer but put his head before his heart. The future Academy Award recipient felt he was too old at 23 to take up a playing career as most players could be 'over the hill' by 30. Connery admits that it was one of his more intelligent choices, and few could argue against it. While Busby missed out on a certain talent, he enjoyed a largely successful career at the helm at Old Trafford, winning In a total of 13 trophies in his 25 years with the club.

Sean Connery James Bond: Sean Connery movies

Sean Connery began his career in smaller theatre and television productions until his breakout role as James Bond in 1962. The Scottish actor portrayed the role in seven movies, all of which were commercially successful. Along with his success as Bond, Connery also starred in Alfred Hitchcock's Marnie (1964), Sidney Lumet's The Hill (1965), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), A Bridge Too Far (1977), Highlander (1986), The Name of the Rose Rose (1986), The Untouchables (1987), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), The Hunt for Red October (1990), Dragonheart (1996), The Rock (1996), and Finding Forrester (2000). The James Bond star retired in 2006 but returned briefly for voice over roles in 2012.

(Image Courtesy: AP, manutd.com)