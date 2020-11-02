What Happened To Sean Connery? Here's All You Need To Know About The James Bond Actor

Scottish actor and producer Sean Connery, who is known for his roles as James Bond, passed away on October 31, 2020. The actor’s passing away left a void in the hearts of the film fraternity, fans and many more all over the world. Sean Connery's death has come as a shock as tributes poured in from all over the world for the 'original and first' James Bond and even celebrities from the Indian film industry mourned the loss of the actor. And as we are talking about the actor, here a look at what happened to Sean Connery and how he passed away.

What happened to Sean Connery and how he passed away?

According to The Independent, James Bond actor Sean Connery died at the age of 90. Connery died in his sleep in the Bahamas. It is also revealed that the cause of death is yet to be announced, although it is speculated that the actor had been ill for a long time. The Independent also added that Connery's son, Jason said his father had many of his family members around him when he died in Nassau. He also revealed that they were all still trying to understand this massive incident, as it had happened so recently, despite his father's illness.

Sean Connery’s legacy

Besides his role in the iconic James Bond franchise, the thespian also starred in numerous other famous movies such as Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Highlander, Family Business, Marnie, The Man Who Would Be King, Untouchables, The Rock and many more. Winning an Oscar for The Untouchables and also being knighted by the Queen in 2000 were some of the highlights of his career.

Who was Sean Connery? More details on his background and personal life

Connery was born on August 25, 1930, in Edinburgh, Scotland. He spent his childhood in poverty and his first job was that of a dairyman in his hometown. Connery entered the Royal Navy at the age of 16 and served in 1949 until he was discharged from service on medical grounds. After years in the Navy, Connery worked as a lorry driver, a lifeguard, a labourer, and an artist's model before shooting for success.

In a 1954 musical called Lilacs in the Spring, Connery started his career in films as an extra and went on to work at the Oxford Theatre where Canadian director Alvin Rakoff spotted him. He got his first film role in No Rad Back in 1957 as a minor gangster and soon bagged his first leading role in BBC Television's production Requiem For a Heavyweight.

