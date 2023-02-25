Sergio Aguero Accidentally Leaks Messi's Next Club After He Discloses Private Conversation

Ever since Lionel Messi moved from FC Barcelona, speculations about him going back have never stopped. And now in a new development, it has been brought up that Lionel Messi is indeed considering a move back. However, contrary to popular opinion it is not Barca rather it is his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys, which is likely to be his next destination. The source of this update is former Manchester City striker and Messi's long-time friend Sergio Aguero.

During an Instagram live session, Sergio Aguaro has revealed where Lionel Messi will head next. He said he's had a chat with his friend and "He is seriously considering the possibility of playing for Newell's." Messi, who is set to make a return to Rasario for his friend Maxi Rodriguez's testimonial game, may make a permanent move to the city's club old boys.

Currently, Messi is under contract with French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain, and as per sources, he will extend his stay in Paris. A world cup winner now, Messi left FC Barcelona following several issues with the board of Barca. A world cup winner now, Messi has been in sublime form this season for both PSG and Argentina. While Aguaro claims about the possible return to Newell's, the return to Barcelona also cannot be written off.

Task at hand

This wasn't the first time that Messi hinted at going back to Newell. In the past during his famous celebration at the Santiago Bernabeu during the second leg of El Clasico in 2016/17, Messi showed his shirt to the crowd after scoring a crucial last-second goal. The meaning of the celebration was touted as him dedicating the goal to his boyhood club.

While this move could propel in the future, at this juncture Messi is a player of PSG, where he has the task at hand of taking the team past the Round of 16 stages at the UEFA Champions League. PSG is currently trailing Bayern Munich 1-0 after the first leg. The second encounter between these European heavyweights will take place on March 9, 2023. As for league, PSG are at top. Leading the second placed Marseille by 5 points.