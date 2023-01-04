Former Argentina footballer Sergio Aguero has revealed that he ignored a major piece of advice from Lionel Messi during the World Cup celebrations in Qatar. Following Argentina's famous victory against France at the Lusail Stadium, Aguero was pictured on the pitch celebrating the win with his former teammates. Aguero was not part of the World Cup squad as he had already retired in 2021 due to a medical issue but he travelled to Qatar to cheer for his country.

Speaking on Twitch, Aguero revealed that he drank a bit too much during the celebrations following which Messi got angry and told him to stop. Aguero said that he ignored Messi's advice because he was very happy with Argentina's World Cup win. It is pertinent to note that Aguero retired from the sport after being diagnosed with a heart problem in 2021. Drinking too much may have had a poor impact on his health, which resulted in Messi getting angry with him.

"I drank a lot but I didn’t eat. We were world champions. If something were to happen to me, let it be there. Leo [Messi] got angry and told me ‘stop’. How [do I] stop? We are world champions, so happy.” Aguero said in an online stream.

Argentina vs France

As far as the World Cup final is concerned, Messi and Angel Di Maria scored one goal each to put Argentina 2-0 up at halftime. After the break, the match was still in Argentina's favour before French forward Kylian Mbappe netted two back-to-back goals to level the score and force extra time. Messi scored his second goal in extra time to regain the lead for Argentina. However, Mbappe scored his third goal of the match to register a hat-trick moments before the end of extra time to make the score 3-3, forcing penalty shootouts.

Argentina then defeated France 4-2 on penalties as Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed back-to-back shots for the defending champions. Messi was awarded the Golden Ball for his outstanding performance throughout the competition, while Mbappe was presented with the Golden Boot for finishing as the highest goal-scorer of the tournament. This was Argentina's third World Cup win and first in 36 years.

Image: Twitter/FIFA