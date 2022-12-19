Sergio Aguero Joins Argentina's World Cup Celebrations, John Terry Fires Epic Burn

Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry took a hilarious jibe at Sergio Aguero after the latter wore Argentina's match shirt and joined players for the World Cup final celebrations. The reason why Terry poked fun at Aguero is that the former Argentine striker was not even part of the squad that won the World Cup in Qatar but still showed up for celebrations. Aguero retired from football in 2021 after being diagnosed with a heart issue.

Following Argentina's famous victory against France at the Lusail Stadium, Aguero was pictured on the pitch wearing the iconic blue and white shirt but with non-matching shorts and white sneakers. He joined Argentine players to celebrate the triumph and was also photographed posing with the World Cup trophy. As a result, Terry mocked Aguero for not even attempting to blend in with the players who took part in the tournament.

Terry lands hilarious jibe at Aguero

"If your going to do it, at least go for it and put the shin pads and boots on," Terry wrote on Twitter with ROFL emojis. Terry himself turned out in full kit when Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League in 2012. He was not part of the final against Bayern Munich but he still showed up in full Chelsea kit for the trophy celebration. The difference between Terry and Aguero is that the former Chelsea captain was at least part of the campaign and had only missed the final.

If your going to do it, at least go for it and put the shin pads and boots on.🤣🤣🤣🇦🇷🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/Bn61Qdqim5 — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 18, 2022

Argentina vs France

As far as the match is concerned, Messi and Angel Di Maria scored one goal each to put Argentina 2-0 up at halftime. After the break, the match was still in Argentina's favour before French forward Kylian Mbappe netted two back-to-back goals to level the score and force extra time. Messi scored his second goal in extra time to regain the lead for Argentina. However, Mbappe scored his third goal of the match moments before the end of extra time to level the score again, forcing penalty shootouts.

Argentina then defeated France 4-2 on penalties as Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni missed back-to-back shots for the defending champions. Messi was awarded the Golden Ball for his outstanding performance throughout the competition, while Mbappe was presented with the Golden Boot for finishing as the highest goal-scorer.

Image: Twitter