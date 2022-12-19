Lionel Messi Clicks Photo Of Wife With World Cup Trophy, Fans Admire 'family Man' Messi

Lionel Messi on Sunday won his maiden World Cup with Argentina as his side defeated France in the final in Qatar. After the mind-boggling match, Messi celebrated the World Cup win with his family, including his wife and three children. The 35-year-old posed for the camera with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who was seen kissing the World Cup as Messi clicked her pictures. Messi also enjoyed a special moment with his mother Celia Maria Cuccittini.

Messi's children Mateo, Ciro, and Thiago were also present on the ground to celebrate Argentina's World Cup win with their dad. They also posed with the World Cup trophy and the Golden Ball award that Messi received for his impressive performance in the tournament. Fans took to social media to shower praise on Messi for being a "family man" and celebrating the World Cup win with his close ones.

Messi taking pics of his wife 🥹 pic.twitter.com/xuYtOYmOZ7 — anon (@downtowngorl) December 18, 2022

Don’t tell me how great a man is. Just show me how loyal he is and how he treats his wife #Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/zsKLdQ0mxM — romy (@ramerimpamerim) December 19, 2022

The whole world wanted to click his picture, but Messi was clicking picture of his wife. The way he clicking pictures of his wife is so beautiful.#Messi𓃵 pic.twitter.com/myRL2ZSxAL — Noor Mahvish (@TheNoorMahvish) December 19, 2022

Lionel Messi finally wins the World Cup

After the match, Messi took to social media to announce Argentina as the "Champions of the World" and he also thanked his family, who supported him throughout his journey.

"So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall, I can't believe it...... Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim for. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also one of all Argentinians... We did it!!! LET'S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! We're seeing each other very soon..." Messi wrote.

Messi at World Cup 2022

Messi had earlier announced that the World Cup final would be his last match for Argentina but after winning the trophy he changed his stance and said he wants to play a few more matches as world champions. Messi broke a few records in the final of the World Cup. Messi became the player with the most appearances, most minutes, and most goal contributions in World Cup history. Messi is now the fourth-highest goal-scorer in World Cup history with 13 goals to his name. He surpassed Brazil legend Pele in the list.

