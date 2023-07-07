Sergio Aguero Names ‘top 3 Strikers In Football History’, Picks All Players From Barcelona

Sergio Aguero is one of the greatest strikers of all time and has always been known for his ability to destroy opposition goalkeepers and defenders. The player went on to play for the best clubs in the world; Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, and FC Barcelona. However, After receiving a diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia and being forced to announce an early retirement, his career with FC Barcelona came to an early end.

3 things you need to know

Aguero retired from professional football in 2021

Aguero scored 184 goals in 274 caps for Manchester City

Aguero went on to win 5 Premier League titles

Also Read: Defender Cesar Azpilicueta Joins Atletico Madrid After 11 Seasons With Chelsea

Sergio Aguero chose his Top 3 strikers of all-time

After his retirement, Sergio Aguero has been very active socially and has been a part of the crowd of football fans. He was one of the players that hit the headlines after Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022, as Sergio was one of the players to join the celebration of the national team, lift the trophy, and celebrate with the fans during the bus parade.

In a recent Q&A session, Aguero, who has almost 5 million Twitch followers, was asked to list the top three strikers in football history. He spoke out right away, paying tribute to three former Barcelona players in that order: Ronaldo Nazario, Thierry Henry, and Luis Suarez.

Let’s take a look at some of the stats of Aguero’s top 3 strikers of all-time:

Considering how productive these individuals have been in the sport, Aguero Sergio Aguerobelieves that they are the top 3 ever. Luis Suarez left for Atletico Madrid and went on to win La Liga, has excelled as one of the best strikers of all-time. Suarez's illustrious record of 198 goals in 283 games for Barcelona, together with his efforts with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr., forming one of the best trios in the history of football, ‘MSN’, cemented his position as one of the best attackers in the history of the game. With Liverpool, he also enjoyed an outstanding individual Premier League season, scoring 31 goals and dishing out 17 assists in 33 games.

While Suarez's peak in the Premier League was impressive, many people believe that Thierry Henry is the best player in the league. The Frenchman has the greatest goals-per-game ratio among players with 100 PL goals, with 175 for Arsenal. He won two Premier League trophies with Arsenal and was part of the Invincibles team that was unbeaten for a whole season; two La Liga championships and one UEFA Champions League with FC Barcelona; and a World Cup victory with France in 1998.

Also Read: Brazil Court Closes The Gates To A Soccer Match For The First Time As Punishment

Ronaldo Nazario, though, is at the top of Aguero's list. The Brazilian superstar known as "R9" had a career marred by injuries but was unbeatable when healthy. Ronaldo, who is renowned for his breakneck speed and inherent ability to score goals, joined Barcelona at the age of 19 and immediately had a big effect, scoring 34 goals in 37 games. He later joined Real Madrid to be one of the best goalscorers in La Liga. Although injuries hindered him early in his career, his outstanding performances in the World Cup knockout rounds in 2002—when Brazil won their fifth title—remain cherished reminders of his prime.