'Barcelona Did Not Do Enough': Sergio Aguero Defends Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Move

Barcelona made headlines for their cold-hearted statement wishing Lionel Messi luck for embarking on a new journey in his professional footballing career. Rejecting a big-money move to Saudi Arabia and a move back to his boy-hood club Barca, Messi announced his decision to join Major League Soccer team Inter Miami earlier this week. While the announcement stirred a frenzy in the football world, it also prompted Barcelona to take a subtle dig at Messi for joining a ‘league with less demands’.

Argentine football legend Sergio Aguero has now come out in support of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. Speaking to ESPN Argentina, Aguero said, “Messi’s decision? Barcelona did not do enough for Leo’s return. Yes, there was a La Liga thing also and an economic situation, but Leo made the correct decision to not to wait until the last second like in 2021.”

Sergio Aguero's cheeky text exchange with Lionel Messi after MLS move

After the mega announcement, the former Manchester City superstar then revealed a hilarious exchange of texts with Messi. “I spoke to Messi yesterday, I sent him a message with a screenshot of the Eastern Conference standings and I said: ‘Your team is behind! You have to move up to 8th/9th! Messi cracked up. He said, ‘We have to make the playoffs! “Aguero said.

"I didn't want to be in the same situation"

Earlier on Wednesday night, shedding light on his decision of not moving back to Barcelona, Messi said, “I really wanted and was very excited about being able to return, but on the other hand, after experiencing what I experienced and the way I left, I didn't want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what would happen and leaving my future in someone else's hands".

Meanwhile, putting out their reaction to Messi’s Inter Miami move, Barca wished luck to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner but also aimed a shot at him. “President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years,” an excerpt from Barca’s statement read.