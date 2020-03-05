Sergio Aguero Overtakes Wayne Rooney's United Goal-scoring Record, Playing 192 Games Less

Man City forward Sergio Aguero has taken 192 games fewer than Wayne Rooney to surpass the Englishman's goalscoring record for Manchester United. Meanwhile, Derby County player/manager Wayne Rooney will face his former club Manchester United in the FA Cup 5th round on March 6, (1:15 am IST).

Sergio Aguero's Man City record

Back in the summer of 2011, Man City signed Sergio Aguero for a reported fee of £35 million and that was arguably the best bit of business the club ever did. Nearly nine years later, Sergio Aguero has scored 254 goals in 367 games across all competitions for Man City. His latest strike came against Sheffield Wednesday in the 5th round of the FA Cup to help the Citizens progress through to the next round of the competition. However, there was another record that Sergio Aguero surpassed while scoring against Sheffield Wednesday which is set to dishearten the Manchester United faithful.

Sergio Aguero overtakes Wayne Rooney's goalscoring record

Watch the Sergio Aguero goal that took him ahead of Wayne Rooney's Manchester United tally

Wayne Rooney scored 253 goals for Manchester United during his 13-year spell at Old Trafford but the Englishman took 559 games to reach that tally. In 192 games fewer than Wayne Rooney, Sergio Aguero has scored 254 goals for Man City. Sergio Aguero has taken just 367 games to reach that figure for the blue side of Manchester.

Wayne Rooney VS Sergio Aguëro.🔝



Le meilleur pour vous ?



Aguëro. 🔁



Rooney. ❤ pic.twitter.com/RZRSMThQFk — My Football (@My_FootballFR) March 5, 2020

However, Rooney still has 208 goals in the Premier League while Sergio Aguero has just 180. That is due to the 34-year-old's two spells at Everton. Both Rooney and Aguero are the all-time top goalscorers for their respective Manchester clubs.

Manchester United vs Manchester City

Sergio Aguero will be sharp as ever for the Manchester United vs Manchester City game at Old Trafford on Sunday. He has the chance to move closer and closer to overtaking Wayne Rooney's goalscoring record in the Premier League as well. You can catch the Manchester United vs Manchester City match live on March 8, 10 pm IST.

