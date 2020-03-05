Man City Star Kevin De Bruyne Could Miss Manchester Derby Due To Injury: Report

Manchester City have two crucial games in the Premier League this week. The defending champions are scheduled for matches against big guns like Manchester United and Arsenal this week. Man City will face United (A) on March 8 and Arsenal (H) on March 11.

Man City's key playmaker might miss Man United's game after picking up an injury against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola, in a post-match presser, confirmed the news of Kevin De Bruyne's injury.

Man United vs Man City: Kevin De Bruyne might miss the Manchester derby

Man City downed Sheffield Wednesday by a 1-0 margin in their FA Cup Round 5 clash. Pep Guardiola, while talking with the media, addressed Kevin De Bruyne's injury concerns. Man City's boss stated, “Kevin De Bruyne had a problem here (points to shoulder). He was not fit. In the last game, the last minutes he fell down in a bad position and had a problem in his back. We don’t know how long (he will be out). Hopefully not much.”

Asked if Kevin De Bruyne would be fit for the Manchester derby, Guardiola answered, “I don’t know.”

An injury concern for Kevin De Bruyne owners#FPL pic.twitter.com/La78PwTygH — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) March 5, 2020

Man United vs Man City: The Belgian's impressive form this season

Kevin De Bruyne was also missing from Man City's squad during their visit to Sheffield Wednesday. De Bruyne is one of the most influential players for Man City this season. He has orchestrated Man City's game on the pitch this season and his absence can dent their chances of winning against Manchester United. The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-led side have already won against their neighbours twice this season.

Man United vs Man City: Will Solskjaer complete his three strokes against Guardiola?

Manchester United are riding a solid run of form since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes. They have not lost a single Premier League game in their last four clashes (Draws 2, Wins 2). The Red Devils have climbed to the fifth spot of the points table and are only trailing by three points to Chelsea. The three points against Man City can prove to be very crucial for their Champions League dream. As for Man City, they can use the two wins against United and Arsenal to build their momentum before they go on to host Real Madrid in their Champions League reverse fixture.

