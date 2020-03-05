Manchester City Could Still Play In The Champions League Next Season Despite Ban

Manchester City have been handed a two-year ban in the Champions League next season onwards. However, the defending Premier League champions could still participate in Europe's elite tournament. Manchester City have confirmed that they will appeal the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Despite the ban being upheld, Manchester City could still participate in the Champions League next year.

Manchester City FFP breach leads to Champions League ban

Three weeks ago, news broke out that Manchester City will be banned from playing in the Champions League for two seasons. Manchester City's ban in the Champions League was due to the club misleading European football's governing body and breaking financial fair play rules.

The reason behind Manchester City's ban from Champions League

Manchester City were found guilty by UEFA’s club financial control body (CFCB) of falsely inflating their sponsorship revenues while making their submissions for FFP compliance. An investigation was sparked by the German magazine Der Spiegel over publications of 'leaked' emails and documents.

Manchester City can still compete in the Champions League next season

Despite the Manchester City FFP breach, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City could still compete in the Champions League after appealing their ban. The CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) have revealed that the process for Man City's appeal has now begun. However, they were unable to give a timeline on when that process would conclude.

If the long drawn out process is still ongoing when the new season begins, Manchester City could continue playing in the Champions League until that process is complete.

Man City appeal to CAS over Champs Lge ban:

What’s next:



- Exchange of written submissions.



- CAS arbitrators panel convened.

- Hearing held, panel deliberates.



CAS: “It is not possible to indicate at this time when a final award in this matter will be issued”#ucl — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 26, 2020

Manchester City FFP breach: The outcome

For last season’s Champions League, the admissions had to be confirmed by June 3 which was just eight days before the preliminary draw.of the European competition. Should the same rules be followed again next season, then Manchester City would find themselves back in the tournament if the appeal is still ongoing by June 1.

