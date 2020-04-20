Man City Star Sergio Aguero To Give Spanish Lessons To Kids At Home In The UK

The current coronavirus pandemic across the UK has forced families to remain indoors for the last couple of weeks. The UK has been one of the worst-hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of deaths crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday. With majority of the population remaining indoors, at least until the first week of May, BBC UK has come up with an interesting initiative in order to educate the children while following social distancing rules and regulations as prescribed by the British government.

Sergio Aguero has more Premier League hat tricks than the ENTIRE squads of other top 6 clubs since he arrived in England:



🇦🇷 Sergio Aguero - 12

🔴 Arsenal - 10

⚪️ Tottenham - 10

🔵 Chelsea - 10

🔴 Liverpool - 10

🔴 Man United - 6



Incredible! 👏🏻

Sergio Aguero Spanish classes during the coronavirus lockdown

The BBC have signed up Sergio Aguero to teach virtual Spanish lessons for its new homeschooling initiative.



Content will be available on TV and online from Monday, after the Easter holidays, and will continue for 14 days.



[via @MailOnline] pic.twitter.com/c7EJHLrlNB — Man City | Superbia (@SuperbiaProeIia) April 19, 2020

BBC UK have roped in various celebrities to deliver specific online lessons to children via the BBC Bitesize Daily service. Man City star Sergio Aguero is one of the popular personalities from England to be included in this initiative. Man City's highest-ever goalscorer will be teaching kids across the UK how to count in Spanish. Other tutors offering their services for the 14-week programme include Doctor Who actor Jodie Whittaker, David Attenborough and also One Direction star Liam Payne.

Antonio Rudiger picks Man City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero in toughest opponents list

📰| Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has selected Man City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero in his hardest opposition line-up.



More Below 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/0ChA8xKQBI — City Chief (@City_Chief) April 14, 2020

