Leroy Sane Interested In Bayern Munich Move As Man City Star Aims For UCL Win: Report

The departures of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery has led to Bayern Munich's desperate search for a winger to fill those positions. The inconsistent displays of Kingsley Coman, Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho might force the German giants into pushing for a move for Man City star Leroy Sane in the summer. The German international was linked to the Bavarians last summer too but failed to complete a move after he sustained an ACL injury during the Community Shield match at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane remains Bayern Munich's No.1 transfer target

Hansi Flick has given the green light to start a new attempt to sign Leroy Sane. Sane remains #FCBayern's number one summer target, provided the transfer can be economically reasonable.

Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich likely on the cards as Man City star sets his sights on winning the Champions League

Leroy Sane’s agent Damir Smoljan told magazine Sport Bild on Wednesday “FC Bayern is the only club in Germany that Leroy can see as the next step in his career. He believes the conditions are right there for him to achieve his ultimate goal: winning the Champions League. “The interest of FC Bayern is no secret, but other very big European teams have already contacted us about Leroy.”

Timo Werner, Kai Havertz or Leroy Sane - Who will Bayern sign in the summer transfer window?

Bayern Munich chiefs are in agreement that at least one of Leroy Sané, Timo Werner or Kai Havertz should be signed in this summer transfer window.



[Sport Bild]

