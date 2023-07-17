Sergio Busquets Re-unites With Messi At Inter Miami After A Major Blunder By MLS

Weeks after Lionel Messi announced his decision to join Inter Miami on June 7, the club confirmed that his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets will also be joining the team. This came on the back of Busquets’ announcement in May about his decision to not extend his contract with Barcelona. The 35-year-old represented Barcelona in a total of 722 games from 2008 to 2023 and was one of the biggest keys in their defense lineup.

3 Things You Need To Know

Sergio Busquets won the prestigious FIFA World Cup with Spain in 2010

He announced his retirement from international football in December last year

He represented the Spanish national team in 143 games from 2009 to 2022

Sergio Busquets unveiled at Inter Miami after Lionel Messi in remarkable ceremony

Major Soccer League side Inter Miami organized a spectacular unveiling ceremony at the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday night to present two of their newest joiners. While seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi received a thrilling welcome at the club, the thousands of fans present at the club’s home ground also witnessed Sergio Busquets' official arrival. The 35-year-old Spaniard was presented with the No. 5 jersey of Inter Miami, while Messi received the No. 10 shirt. As per Mirror, here’s what he said about his move.

This is a special and exciting opportunity that I'm very excited to take. I'm looking forward to this next step in my career with Inter Miami. I was impressed by the club when I came with Barcelona last year, and now I'm happy and ready to represent the club myself. I cannot wait to help bring the success that this ambitious club strives for.

Major League Soccer commits a major blunder while announcing Busquets arrival

As Busquets was unveiled as an Inter Miami player, the MLS was involved in a social media mishap by twitting out a photo of Busquets’ ex-Spain teammate Alvaro Arbeloa’s picture instead of the ex-Barca player. The now-deleted post featured former Liverpool player Arbeloa with the FIFA World Cup 2010 trophy. However, the league was quick to realize the mistake and replaced it later with an accurate image of Busquets.

What do we know about Sergio Busquets’ contract with Inter Miami?

Like Messi, Busquets has penned a contract with Miami until the 2025 season. He is also in line to make his MLS debut alongside Messi during the Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.