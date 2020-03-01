Sergio Ramos Red Card Affinity: All Red Cards For Sergio Ramos Vs Barcelona In El Clasico

When it comes to red cards in the El Clasico, Sergio Ramos has some not so proud records. A Sergio Ramos red card has been dished out five times across 43 appearances made by the Spaniard in the El Clasico. When it's Sergio Ramos vs Barcelona, there is plenty of zeal for the Los Blancos captain to come out on top against their bitter rivals.

Sergio Ramos vs Barcelona keeps fans on the edge of their seats

Despite being rash in his challenges, fans are aware that Sergio Ramos will do anything to win a football game especially if it's Real Madrid vs Barcelona. Sergio Ramos vs Barcelona gets the 33-year-old Real Madrid defender effervescent in the El Clasico and it provides spectators with abundant entertainment. A Sergio Ramos red card can never be ruled out at any time during the fixture.

Watch: Sergio Ramos vs Barcelona all 5 red cards

5 Sergio Ramos red card incidents in El Clasico

1) Barcelona vs Real Madrid (5-0) November 2010 La Liga, Sergio Ramos red card

A 5-0 humiliation at the Camp Nou was a bit too much to digest for Sergio Ramos vs Barcelona and the defender vented out his frustrations by brutally kicking out on Lionel Messi minutes before the final whistle. Following a straight red card, there was a confrontation between Sergio Ramos vs the Barcelona captain at the time, Carles Puyol. However, the first Sergio Ramos red card in the El Clasico was a sign of what to expect in the future.

2) Barcelona vs Real Madrid (2-2) January 2012 Copa Del Rey, Sergio Ramos red card

Trailing during the second leg of the Copa Del Rey, the Madrid centre back was shown two yellow cards; one for dissent and another while jumping for a header with his arms raised when challenging for the ball with Sergio Busquets.

3) Real Madrid vs Barcelona (3-4) March 2014 La Liga, Sergio Ramos red card

Not for one of his most heinous fouls, Sergio Ramos earned a straight red card for a trip from behind on Neymar inside the penalty box when the Brazilian was through on goal. It cost Real Madrid their lead and the game.

4) Barcelona vs Real Madrid (1-2) April 2016 La Liga, Sergio Ramos red card

Having picked up a booking early in the game, Ramos lasted on the pitch till the 84th minute before crunching Luis Suarez from behind to get his marching orders. However, Cristiano Ronaldo did score the winner late on in the game for the visitors.

5) Real Madrid vs Barcelona (2-3) April 2017 La Liga, Sergio Ramos red card

By now, a red card for Sergio Ramos vs Barcelona was becoming a norm and a two-footed challenge on Lionel Messi that missed both, the ball and fortunately the man, gave the referee no other option rather than to dismiss Ramos off the pitch. A wounded Messi then scored a late winner in the game to rub further salt into the Real Madrid wounds.

El Clasico time in India: When and Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona.?

Real Madrid will host Barcelona at the El Clasico and the game will be telecasted live on Sunday, March 1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, El Clasico time in India would be March 2, 1:30 AM IST.

