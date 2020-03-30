Sergio Ramos Could Leave Real Madrid Due To Financial Effect Of Coronavirus Crisis: Report

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could be on his way out of the cub due to the coronavirus crisis. All footballing events have been suspended until April due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Spain, accruing huge losses to the clubs which could impact future signings and contract renewals. The country has been under complete lockdown to curb the menace.

Sergio Ramos transfer: Clubs face financial crisis amid coronavirus in Spain

Now is a time for togetherness, individual responsability and collective generosity.

Let's put aside what separates us and think of what brings us together.

It's time to show that we are better when facing adversity.

Proud of you, of us, of all.#Imstayinghome — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 15, 2020

Sergio Ramos’ contract with Real Madrid runs until June 2021. While there have been talks in the initial stages over a contract extension, the club might rethink its decision due to financial complexities. All LaLiga clubs are set to suffer huge financial losses due to the suspension of the competition. Losses could escalate if the season is nullified.

Sergio Ramos transfer: Real Madrid wage cut likely

The revenue loss might have a detrimental impact on new signings as well as contract extension across clubs. A Real Madrid wage cut policy is also on the cards. Sergio Ramos’ contract extension with Real Madrid is no exception, according to Spanish publication Marca. It is reported that the player and the club are yet to reach an agreement on the period of the contract extension.

Sergio Ramos transfer: Uncertainty over contract extension

Sergio Ramos, who turned 34 on March 30, will be 35 by the time his current contract ends. Real Madrid are apprehensive of whether the defender will be in his peak at that age. The club follows a policy of offering a 12-month extension once a player turns 32. However, Ramos expects a two-year contract renewal, which the club is hesitant to offer.

Sergio Ramos transfer likely at the end of season

There were Sergio Ramos transfer rumours suggesting his departure from Real Madrid to the Chinese Super League last summer. However, once the talks failed to materialise, the centre-back called for a press conference, where he assured club fans of his commitment at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was accompanied by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez during the announcement.

