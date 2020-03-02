Cristiano Ronaldo Caught In Coronavirus Lockdown As Juve U23 Players Test Positive: Report

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been engulfed with the fear of the coronavirus outbreak. Several players playing in Serie A have been tested positive for the contagious virus as Italy reels under pressure to contain the outbreak. Meanwhile, several league matches have been postponed citing precautionary measures.

Coronavirus update: Juventus advises Cristiano Ronaldo on outbreak

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammate Aaron Ramsey were briefed extensively on ways to tackle coronavirus. This was done after certain players of the Juventus Under-23 squad were tested positive for the virus after they played against Pianese. It is reported that some players of the Pianese squad were already infected with the virus.

Coronavirus update: Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus vs Inter Milan clash postponed

As a precaution, the match between Juventus and Inter Milan which was to be played on Sunday (Monday according to IST) has been postponed to May 13. Earlier, the game was to be played behind closed doors. Meanwhile, the training session between Juventus' first-team squad and the Under-23 squad has been suspended until further notice from the club.

Coronavirus update: Certain Juventus U-23 players test positive

According to Italian media outlets, Juventus club sources have confirmed that none of the first team players have been diagnosed with any of the symptoms similar to that of coronavirus. However, all safety precautions and protocols were being followed, said the source. The situation was being monitored very closely and the players have been advised to wash their hands several times, confirmed the source.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Bernabeu: Former Real Madrid star attends El Clasico

After the game vs Inter Milan was postponed, Cristiano Ronaldo travelled to Spain to watch the El Clasico at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The former Real Madrid man was also reported to have visited the dressing room during the half time and spoken with the players. Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr, who scored the opening goal in Barcelona’s humiliating defeat, dedicated his goal to the Portuguese international with the ‘siiiii celebration.’

Ronaldo watching the #ElClasico from the private box at the Bernabeu. pic.twitter.com/vAmA2kcfb6 — Fancy Di Maria (@FancyDiMaria_) March 1, 2020

Juventus are currently placed second on the Serie A points table, trailing two points behind Lazio, with a game in hand. Ronaldo’s side will next play against AC Milan in the second leg of the semi-final of Coppa Italia.

