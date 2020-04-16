Quique Setien Dreams Of Winning UCL With Barcelona And Celebrating In Front Of Cows

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has revealed his ambition to win the Champions League and LaLiga with the Spanish giants. The 61-year-old is the oldest manager in LaLiga and remains old-fashioned as he plans on celebrating his titles in the Quique Setien hometown, Liencres. Amid dreaming of the Quique Setien hometown and making merry with the cows in his village, the Barcelona boss believes that Lionel Messi will not leave the club despite the current turmoil.

Quique Setien replaces Ernesto Valverde at Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde was on thin ice following the dramatic Liverpool comeback in the Champions League against Barcelona. Sporadic results followed and the Barcelona faithful were not too pleased with the manner in which Valverde set up his teams. Earlier this year in January, Barcelona appointed Quique Setien as the man to replace Valverde on a contract that keeps the former Real Betis manager at Camp Nou until 2021, with the option of a one-year contract extension.

Quique Setien hometown in Liencres, Cantabria

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien spoke to TV3 and admitted that he is desperate to win titles at Barcelona and has no time to waste. Quique Setien has a rather odd procedure of celebrating title victories and revealed he dreamt of winning the Champions League title and showing it off to the cows in his village. Setien had his first taste of Champions League football earlier this season when Barcelona drew 1-1 against Napoli at Naples in the last 16 of the competition. Although Setien still dreams of winning the prestigious European trophy, the second leg at Camp Nou the has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Upon winning the Champions League, Setien has claimed that he will return to his hometown of Liencres to celebrate with a herd of cows.

Quique Setién:



"I’m in a hurry, I don’t have a lot of time to lose, and I want to win the UEFA Champions League and La Liga."



"Of course I dream about it, and strolling around in Liencres with the cows, with the trophy, showing it off." https://t.co/vC95uOXdCB — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) April 15, 2020

LaLiga standings: Quique Setien on Lionel Messi

Barcelona are currently two points ahead of Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings with 11 games remaining. The Barcelona boss concluded by saying that it would be great to take back two titles the Quique Setien hometown if he snapped up the Spanish league title as well in the process. Amid the recent chaos at Barcelona, there were reports of a possible Lionel Messi exit. Quique Setien acknowledged the 'difficult' situation but concluded by stating that Lionel Messi will retire at Barcelona.

