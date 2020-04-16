Luis Suarez's Solo Brace Against PSG Downed The French Giants 5 Years Ago; Watch Video

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has been recovering from an ankle injury after undergoing surgery earlier this season. However, despite the Uruguayan international missing a string of games this season, he has been on top of his game when it mattered the most. He exhibited top form in one such Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2015. Here's a look at the Luis Suarez goals against the big-spending Parisians.

PSG vs Barcelona: Luis Suarez scores twice

Barcelona were tied against PSG in the quarter-final clash of the 2015 Champions League campaign. Luis Suarez scored twice from two solo efforts to take home a 3-1 lead at the Parc des Princes in the first leg, while Neymar also scored for the Catalan giants.

PSG vs Barcelona: Lionel Messi assists Neymar, Luis Suarez scores solo goal

Neymar opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 18th minute of the game after a stunning assist from Lionel Messi. Luis Suarez scored Barcelona’s second goal of the night in the 67th minute after a great solo run, leaving defenders David Luiz, Marquinhos and Maxwell in shambles.

Fans react to Luis Suarez goals against PSG

i watched this live and i was screaming in the middle of psg ultras when barca scored, luckily i'm still tweeting this right now — cakra jaka (@cjakaa) April 15, 2020

That finish though 🔥😍😍 — Abhi 🇮🇳 (@abhijith_anish) April 15, 2020

The second goal is quite special. — MJ Cusack (@MatthewjoeMj) April 15, 2020

He literally murdered Luiz — Abdul Rahmon ✌🏾 (@slay_x_pray) April 15, 2020

That was a Nutmeg-Wednesday for David Luiz. 🙈 — Gazprom Football (@GazpromFootball) April 15, 2020

PSG vs Barcelona: Luis Suarez nutmegs David Luiz to score again

In the 79th minute, Luis Suarez scored his second goal against PSG that night after nutmegging David Luiz to net from afar, leaving the PSG defence in shambles. However, Barcelona’s Jeremy Mathieu scored an own goal, cutting his side’s lead to two goals. The second leg was played at Camp Nou, with Neymar scoring a brace to ensure his team reached the semi-final of the competition. Barcelona went on to win the Champions League that season, defeating Italian giants Juventus 3-1 in one of the peak seasons for Barcelona's famed MSN attack (Messi, Suarez, Neymar).

