Premier League Clubs To Meet On Friday To Discuss Concluding Season By June 30: Report

The Premier League clubs will reportedly conduct another conference call meeting on Friday to discuss the fate of the 2019-20 season. British media reports indicate several clubs are hoping to conclude the current season by June 30, which is the deadline for player contracts as well as their financial commitments.

There's another Premier League conference call on Friday, by the way, where Wolves and the rest of the clubs will be discussing when football can restart. EFL reportedly making loose plans for a June 6 behind-closed-doors return. #wwfc — Joe Edwards (@JoeEdwards_Star) April 13, 2020

Also Read | Bernardo Silva Admits Liverpool 'definitely Deserve' To Win Title, Premier League Meeting?

Premier League meeting: Premier League completion to be the key agenda

The Premier League has reportedly held several meetings since it was forced to suspend all activities in mid-March. Despite the pandemic not showing any signs of slowing down in the UK and across Europe, the clubs are believed to be desperate to find a way to conclude the season by June 30. Multiple reports have suggested around nine clubs had discussions among themselves and will be presenting their case on Friday.

Also Read | FIFA Blocks Transfers For Out-of-contract Players, Contemplates One-off Third Window

Premier League completion a priority for clubs?

Calls of voiding the Premier League were high among experts and fans. However, clubs are reportedly still in favour of doing everything in their power to finish the 2019-20 season. Multiple publications suggest the concern for the clubs is that if the season is not concluded by June 30, players on loan and out-of-contract players will be able to leave from their respective clubs. Although FIFA has recommended that deals due to expire could be extended to coincide with the end of the domestic campaigns, clubs are reportedly still concerned players would walk out come July 1.

Also Read | Coronavirus in UK: Premier League Meeting; League Set For Financial Collapse As Clubs' Values Drop By £1.8 Billion: Report

Furthermore, Premier League clubs are also wary of potentially missing out on a huge chunk of their TV rights deal if they fail to conclude the season by the stipulated time. Certain reports suggest the league could lose up to £750 million (€860m) from TV revenues.

Coronavirus in UK: Premier League meeting to discuss Premier League completion and more

However, Friday's meeting is still not expected to yield any concrete decision as the season can only resume when the lockdown is relaxed in the UK. If and when the Premier League does resume, matches will most likely be played in empty stadiums and up to two Matchdays a week could be played to conclude the remaining nine or 10 fixtures of every club.

At the time of suspension, Liverpool led the Premier League table with 82 points after 29 matches. The Reds will likely secure their first Premier League title if the season were to be concluded. At the other end of the table, Norwich City, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Watford, West Ham and Brighton, are all embroiled in a relegation battle.

Also Read | FIFA VP Claims International Football Games Might Not Return Until 2021 Due To Coronavirus