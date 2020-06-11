Sevilla Vs Real Betis Live Streaming, Team News, Preview, LaLiga Live

Sevilla take on Real Betis on Matchday 28 in the LaLiga this weekend as top-flight football marks a return in Spain. The Sevilla vs Real Betis live streaming and game will kick off on Thursday, June 11 (Friday, June 12 for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here are the Sevilla vs Real Betis live streaming details and Sevilla vs Real Betis team news.

Sevilla vs Real Betis live streaming details: Sevilla vs Real Betis team news

💚😃💚



That beautiful feeling of being BACK.#ElGranDerbi pic.twitter.com/4kqabxFcCB — Real Betis Balompié (at 🏠) (@RealBetis_en) June 10, 2020

LaLiga live team news and LaLiga table: Sevilla vs Real Betis live streaming details

There will be no official Sevilla vs Real Betis live streaming broadcast of LaLiga in India. However, the LaLiga live streaming will be available on the league's official Facebook page. LaLiga live streaming on Facebook has been the norm for fans looking to catch Spanish top-flight football live. Although the previous season saw some important matches being telecast in India, this decision was reversed ahead of the start of the ongoing season. The Sevilla vs Real Betis live streaming in India will be available on Facebook. The Sevilla vs Real Betis game can also be viewed on the Facebook App on handheld devices. Here are the other Sevilla vs Real Betis live streaming details.

Sevilla vs Real Betis live streaming: Sevilla vs Real Betis team news

Venue: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan

Sevilla vs Real Betis live streaming date: Thursday, June 11, 2020 (Friday, June 12 for Indian viewers)

Sevilla vs Real Betis live streaming time: 1:30 am IST

LaLiga live: Sevilla vs Real Betis live streaming and preview

The Sevilla vs Real Betis derby match will be the first match of the LaLiga restart which begins on Thursday. Julien Lopetegui's side won the reverse fixture earlier this season by a 1-2 margin while playing away from home. Real Betis will be hopeful that their attackers Nabil Fekir and Loren Moron step up to the challenge and help them progress higher up the table with a win against their arch-rivals.

Sevilla vs Real Betis live streaming details: LaLiga live, LaLiga table

The LaLiga table as things stand ahead of its return tomorrow



Who do you think will come out on top this season? pic.twitter.com/39zxJ2EuLS — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 10, 2020

Sevilla vs Real Betis live streaming: Sevilla vs Real Betis team news

Sevilla squad: Javi Diaz, Tomas Vaclik, Yassine Bounou, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Escudero, Sergio Reguilon, Ever Banega, Fernando Francisco Reges, Franco Vazquez, Joan Jordan, Lucas Ocampos, Nemanja Gudelj, Nolito, Oliver Torres, Rony Lopes, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri

Real Betis squad: Carlos Marin, Dani Martin, Daniel Rebollo, Joel Robles, Aissa Mandi, Alex Moreno, Alfonso Pedraza, Antonio Barragan, Emerson, Marc Bartra, Sidnei, Zouhair Feddal, Andres Guardado, Carles Alena, Cristian Tello, Diego Lainez, Edgar Gonzalez, Guido Rodriguez, Javi Garcia, Joaquin-Rodriguez, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, William Carvalho, Borja Iglesias, Juanmi, Lorenzo Moron, Raul Garcia De Haro

Image Courtesy: Real Betis Twitter