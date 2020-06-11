How To Watch LaLiga Live In India? LaLiga Restart Details, Live Streaming And Schedule

Spain's LaLiga will return to action on Thursday (Friday, IST) after being brought to a screeching halt for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are all the details regarding the LaLiga restart - How to watch LaLiga in India, LaLiga live streaming details, LaLiga schedule and LaLiga fixtures.

How to watch LaLiga in India? LaLiga live streaming details

🌆 The city comes to a standstill.

🇪🇸 Spain comes to a standstill...



🌎✨ ...the world will come to a standstill.



Tonight at 10pm CEST, #LaLigaSantander returns with #ElGranDerbi. 💃#BackToWin pic.twitter.com/uOpyq0PpoD — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 11, 2020

There will be no official broadcast of LaLiga in India. However, the LaLiga live streaming will be done on its official Facebook page. LaLiga live streaming on Facebook has been the norm for fans looking to catch the live action of Spanish top-flight football. Although the previous season saw some important matches being telecast in India, this decision was reversed ahead of the start of the ongoing season.

How to watch LaLiga in India? LaLiga live streaming and preview

The LaLiga restart this season will be marked with no fans in the stadiums across the country. The authorities have agreed to play the remaining LaLiga fixtures behind closed doors adhering to the special distancing norms in Spain. However, officials are optimistic that fans will be permitted to attend the games before the season ends. The players will have to be cautious with injuries and fatigue due to the fact that the LaLiga restart will see games being played at shorter intervals.

How to watch LaLiga in India? Points table ahead of LaLiga restart

Defending LaLiga champions Barcelona lead the charts with 58 points to their credit. Real Madrid occupy the second spot with 56 points in all. Sevilla and Real Sociedad are placed third and fourth with 47 and 46 points respectively. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid sit a distant sixth, having bagged 45 points in 27 games.

How to watch LaLiga in India? LaLiga schedule and fixtures

The LaLiga restart will be marked by the clash between Sevilla and Real Betis on Thursday (Friday, IST). LaLiga leaders Barcelona will play Mallorca on Saturday (Sunday according to IST), while arch-rivals Real Madrid will host Eibar at Alfredo di Stefano, the 6000-seater stadium, on Sunday. The detailed LaLiga schedule is as follows:

Sevilla vs Betis - Thursday, June 11 (Friday, according to IST) - 1.30 am IST

Granada vs Getafe - Friday, June 12 - 11 am IST

Valencia vs Levante - Friday, June 12 (Saturday, IST) - 1.30 am IST

Espanyol vs Alaves - Saturday, June 13 - 5.30 pm IST

Celta Vigo vs Villareal - Saturday, June 13 - 8.30 pm IST

Leganes vs Valladolid - Saturday, June 13 - 11 pm IST

Mallorca vs Barcelona - Saturday, June 13 (Sunday, IST) - 1.30 am IST

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid - Sunday, June 14 - 5.30 pm IST

Real Madrid vs Eibar - Sunday, June 14 - 11 pm IST

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna - Sunday, June 14 (Monday IST) - 1.30 am IST

Image courtesy: AP