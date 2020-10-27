Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Inter Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Shakhtar Donetsk will be looking to build on their impressive victory from last week when they take on Inter Milan on Matchday 2 of the Champions League. The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan live stream will begin on Tuesday, October 27 at 11:25 pm IST. The Champions League game will take place at the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kyiv, Ukraine. Here is the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan live stream information, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan prediction and Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan team news.

Champions League schedule: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan preview

Shakhtar Donetsk will be flying high after beating Real Madrid 3-2 in the first game of their Champions League schedule. Luis Castro’s men pulled off an upset as a side featuring eight players under the age of 23 raced into a 3-0 first-half lead and then held on to record a memorable victory. The club has also made a solid start the league season and currently finds themselves in third place with 13 points from seven games. They come into the game against Inter Milan after playing out a 1-1 draw against Vorskla.

While Shakhtar Donetsk come into the game full of confidence, Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan will be looking to get themselves going in Europe. The Nerazzurri have won just two of their last 11 games in the Champions League, with their opening day fixture against Borussia Monchengladbach ending in a 2-2 draw. Conte's men have struggled for form after starting the season strongly and registered their first victory in four games when they beat Genoa 2-0 over the weekend. Inter Milan currently find themselves in fourth place in Serie A with 10 points.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan team news: Injury update

Shakhtar Donetsk: The hosts will be without the services of left-back Ismaily and star winger Yevhen Konoplyanka. Serhiy Kryvtsov and Viktor Kovalenko will miss out as well, while Junior Moraes continues his recovery after testing positive for COVID-19.

Inter Milan: Matias Vecino remains out with a knee injury, while Milan Skriniar and Roberto Gagliardini continue to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus. Alexis Sanchez and Stefano Sensi are out with thigh issues, while Ashley Young was pictured training ahead of the Champions League clash.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan team news: Probable playing 11

Shakhtar Donetsk: Trubin; Dodo, Bondar, Khocholava, Kornienko; Maycon, Tete, Marlos, Alan Patrick, Solomon; Dentinho

Trubin; Dodo, Bondar, Khocholava, Kornienko; Maycon, Tete, Marlos, Alan Patrick, Solomon; Dentinho Inter Milan: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, Bastoni, Kolarov; Hakimi, Barella, Vidal, Eriksen, Perisic; Martinez, Lukaku

How to watch Champions League live in India?

"We need to be really focussed and then everything may well work out."



Read everything @dentinho said before the @ChampionsLeague match against Inter Milan ⬇️https://t.co/DqtTD4NnAz#UCL #ShakhtarInter — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) October 26, 2020

The live telecast of the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan game will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan prediction

According to our Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan prediction, the game will end in a victory for Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri thrashed Shakhtar the last time these two sides met, with Inter Milan winning the Europa League semi-final 5-0 last season.

