SHA Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

The Shakhtar Donetsk test awaits Inter Milan at the Nations Sports Complex Olimpiyskiy on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. Shakhtar Donetsk's confidence will now be soaring after emerging winners in their clash against Real Madrid while Inter Milan drew at home to Borussia Monchengladbach. The game will be played on Tuesday, October 27 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our SHA vs INT Dream11 prediction, SHA vs INT Dream11 team and the probable SHA vs INT playing 11.

SHA vs INT live: SHA vs INT Dream11 prediction and preview

Shakhtar Donetsk were 3-0 up at half-time in their opening fixture at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano against Real Madrid, who did strike back twice but faced a 3-2 defeat and Shakhtar Donetsk picked up three valuable points. Shakhtar and Inter locked horns just a few months ago in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals and will be familiar foes as they go head to head in the group B fixture. Based on recent form, our SHA vs INT Dream11 prediction is in Inter Milan’s favour but Shakhtar Donetsk do have it in them to register an upset.

🗣 | PRESS CONFERENCE



Catch up with what Antonio Conte and Lautaro Martinez had to say in today's press conference on the eve of #ShakhtarInter (🇬🇧 subs).#UCLhttps://t.co/Gs51YJJiKA — Inter (@Inter_en) October 26, 2020

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Leads Serie A Scoring Race After Brace In AC Milan's 3-3 Draw Vs Roma

SHA vs INT live: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan Head-To-Head

The teams last went head-to-head in last season's UEFA Europa League semi-finals with the Italian giants cruising to a 5-0 win. The other two times the sides met was back in 2005 when Inter Milan won 3-1 on aggregate.

Also Read | Fellaini Abuses Referee After His 94th Winner Was Disallowed Vs Hebei China Fortune

SHA vs INT Dream11 prediction: Probable SHA vs INT playing 11

Shakhtar Donetsk probable 11 - Pyatov; Dodo, Khocholava, Matviyenko, Korniienko; Maycon, Alan Patrick; Tete, Marlos, Manor Salomon; Dentinho

Inter Milan probable 11 - Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, de Vrij, Kolarov; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Perisic; Eriksen; Lukaku, Martinez

Also Read | Pogba And Fernandes Could Be Manchester United's De Bruyne And Silva, Claims Gary Neville

SHA vs INT live: Top picks for SHA vs INT Dream11 team

SHA vs INT live: Shakhtar Donetsk top picks

Maycon

Marlos

SHA vs INT live: Inter Milan top picks

Lukaku

Danilo D’Ambrosio

SHA vs INT Dream11 prediction: SHA vs INT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Handanovic

Defenders - D’Ambrosio (VC) ,Kolarov; Hakimi, Dodo

Midfielders - Maycon, Tete, Marlos, Brozovic

Forwards - Lukaku (C), Martinez

Also Read | Bartomeu Will Not Resign, No Confidence Motion Set To Be Voted For On November 1-2

Note: The above SHA vs INT Dream11 prediction, SHA vs INT Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SHA vs INT Dream11 team and SHA vs INT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Inter Milan Instagram