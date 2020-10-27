Lokomotiv Moscow Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

European champions Bayern Munich began their Champions League title defence in style with a scintillating 4-0 victory against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. The Bavarians look to continue their scintillating run of form when they come up against Russian Premier League outfit Lokomotiv Moscow in the second group stage clash of the Champions League.

Also Read | Tolisso scores spectacular goal as Bayern Munich thrash Atletico Madrid; watch video

Champions League schedule and Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern live stream

The Champions League live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. Moreover, the Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App. Besides, the Champions League live scores will be regularly updated on the official social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on the Champions League schedule.

Venue: Lokomotiv Stadium

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Time: 11.25 pm IST

Also Read | Bayern Munich win their 5th trophy of 2020 after thrilling win vs Dortmund in Supercup

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern prediction and preview

Bayern Munich began their Champions League title defence with a 4-0 victory against Atletico Madrid. Kingsley Coman bagged a brace, besides goals from Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso. Moreover, the Bavarians arrive into the game with a blistering 5-0 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

On the other hand, Lokomotiv Moscow were treated to a scintillating tie at the Red Bull Arena against RB Salzburg. The thrilling Champions League opener ended in a 2-2 draw. But, Lokomotiv Moscow succumbed under pressure against FC Rotor Volgograd in their most recent game, losing the tie 2-1 in the Russian Premier League.

Also Read | Vinicius Jr scores fastest Champions League goal in 14 seconds amid Real Madrid defeat

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern team news

The two teams arrive into the game with a relatively fit squad except for a couple of injuries for Bayern Munich as well as Lokomotiv Moscow. Marko Nikolic will be without the services of Dmitri Barinov, who is out due to a ligament injury and will mark his return only in April next year. Moreover, Mikhail Lysov is a doubt for the clash.

Hansi Flick suffered a major blow ahead of the crucial Champions League clash when defender Alphonso Davies sustained a ligament injury against Frankfurt. He is likely to return only after six to eight weeks. Besides, Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi is doubtful ahead of the clash as he recovers from a thigh injury.

Also Read | Barcelona teenager Pedri Gonzalez had to take TAXI after scoring in Champions League win

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern prediction

Considering the recent run of form, Bayern Munich are the clear favourites to win the tie.

Image courtesy: Bayern Munich Twitter