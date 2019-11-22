Jose Mourinho Touched By Messages From Manchester United People Ahead Of Tottenham Debut

Jose Mourinho is the newly appointed manager of Tottenham Hotspur and is all set to manage his first game for the North London based club on November 23, 2019. While speaking in his first press conference after becoming Spurs boss, Jose pointed out that he has received a lot of messages and wishes from the representatives of his former club - Manchester United. Mourinho is not known to leave a club on a good note but things seemed to be a bit different with United and Jose.

Jose Mourinho still loves his former clubs

Jose Mourinho stated that he has received more than 50 messages since the time he joined Tottenham. He informed that these messages are from people from Manchester United: some players, some staff, some staff over different areas of the club, the board and mostly everybody from the club. Mourinho was overwhelmed by this gesture and said that it means the world to him. The Special One said that it's not about winning or losing, it's about the respect people have for him because of his professionalism. Jose was then asked about his former club Real Madrid. He said that he has many friends at the Spanish capital and he speaks with them many times.

The 56-year-old said that Madrid's president Florentino Pérez is a very dear friend of him and there is a constant exchange of messages and calls between them. The friendship between them is so strong that they wish each other on birthdays and occasions like Christmas. Mourinho said that he cherishes the time he spent at Bernabeu. The Portuguese said that Real Madrid is part of his livelihood and part of his life. He said that he will always be a well-wisher of Real Madrid and he always likes to see them go in the right direction.

Jose Mourinho about his journey in Real Madrid

'We did amazing things. We had our problems. We had our frustrations. It was an amazing period for me. I feel always very flattered when I leave these things behind me which go above success, above football. It’s about the human being. It’s about relations.

