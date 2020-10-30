Thomas Partey Reveals Being Clueless When A CHEF Informed Him Of Arsenal Move

Premier League heavyweights Arsenal swung into action on the final day of the transfer window with the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. Meanwhile, Gunners midfielder Lucas Torrera moved the other way. Following a successful start to life at Emirates, Partey has now revealed the moment he was informed of his move to Arsenal.

Chef informs Thomas Partey on Arsenal transfer

A video of the midfielder's interview with Sky Sports has gone viral on the internet, Partey is seen speaking about his move to Arsenal. He claims he was about to go to train with a friend one fine morning when his agent informed him that he had to go to a particular place to sign some papers. The midfielder states since they were out since morning, they did not return home early.

🗣 "The chef was like 'Don't leave us today' I was like what do you mean?" 🤣



Thomas Partey reveals the moment he found out he was signing for Arsenal pic.twitter.com/47A8ZREhbp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 30, 2020

Instead, Partey went to a restaurant. That's when he got to know of his move to Arsenal. He reveals the restaurant's chef urged him not to leave Atletico Madrid on that particular day. He could not comprehend what the chef was saying and thought his agent must be aware.

Thomas Partey Arsenal transfer facilitated by Edu

But his agent denied any information on the same. Soon, he spoke to Edu, Arsenal's technical director and a personality associated with transfers at Emirates. Edu informed him that an agreement had been reached with Atletico Madrid and the papers were to be signed that day itself. And subsequently, the midfielder penned down the deal with the Gunners.

Edu appears to have played the key role in Partey's move to the Premier League. An earlier report by L'Equipe claimed that Edu overruled Mikel Arteta's decision to sign Lyon star Houssem Aouar. The Spanish tactician was keen on roping in the Frenchman, but Partey's deal was sealed ultimately after preference from Edu.

Thomas Partey salary estimated at £260,000 a week

Partey, who earns a whopping £260,000-a-week, made his start for the Gunners in the Europa League opener against Rapid Vienna. And he did not fail to impress the manager. Speaking to the media after the game, Arteta claimed he was impressed with the confidence that Ghana international infused in the field. He is expected to play a key role in Gunners' game against Manchester United this Sunday.

Image courtesy: Thomas Partey Instagram