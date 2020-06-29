Sneijder Reveals He Partied With Bollywood Stars & Megan Fox Until 6 AM Before A UCL Game

Former Dutch football star Wesley Sneijder revealed this month that he and his ex-wife Yolanthe Cabau once partied until 6 AM with Hollywood stars George Clooney, Megan Fox and a few Bollywood stars just a day before a crucial Champions League game. The former Real Madrid playmaker revealed in his documentary how his extravagant lifestyle caused his time in the Spanish capital to end prematurely. While promoting his autobiography, Sneijder recalled an incident from 2010 when he partied with several A-listers before starring in a Champions League fixture.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter As Elio Perlman And Others If 'Call Me By Your Name' Was Made In Bollywood

Sneijder party: Dutch star recalls wild party night with Bollywood stars, Hollywood A-listers

Speaking to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the 36-year-old said, "I am proud of my performances, the prizes. In addition, I have lived. I feel like I am 76 years old. I could live like a footballer. Yolanthe and I had a terrible slump once after an Armani show with George Clooney, Megan Fox and some Bollywood stars. We got home at six in the morning and a day later I played amazing in the Champions League against Werder Bremen."

Wesley Sneijder lived quite the life.. 😳 pic.twitter.com/pydpLQIUuI — MansionBet (@MansionBet) June 27, 2020

Also Read | Manchester City Will Give Liverpool Guard Of Honor

The game which Wesley Sneijder is referring to is a group stage match against Weder Bremen on September 29, 2010 - the season after he won the treble with Inter Milan. Inter won the game 4-0 courtesy of a hat-trick from Samuel Eto'o. Sneijder played all 90 minutes as even found himself on the scoresheet. He also registered one assist to cap off another fine performance in Inter Milan colours. Despite being one of the favourites in the Champions League that season, Inter's run ended in the quarterfinals after they lost 7-3 on aggregate to Schalke. Barcelona went on to win the Champions League that season.

Also Read | Stuttgart Promoted With Bielefeld, Hamburg Left Disappointed

Wesley Sneijder on why his Real Madrid performances suffered: pic.twitter.com/bqii94QbAs — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) June 27, 2020

A World Cup finalist with the Netherlands, Wesley Sneijder admitted in his biography that his struggles with alcoholism and the 'Sneijder party' lifestyle were behind several failed moments in his career as well as his personal life. Other than sabotaging his stint with Real Madrid, the Sneijder marriages were also largely affected by his lifestyle, said the 36-year-old. The first of the Wesley Sneijder marriages was when he tied the knot with Ramona Streekstra in June back in 2005. The couple separated three years later. He then married Dutch-Spanish actress Yolanthe Cabau van Kasbergen in July 2010. The couple divorced in 2019.

Also Read | Wesley Sneijder Party Cost Him Two Marriages And A Real Madrid Career

(Image Credits: FIFA Official Website)