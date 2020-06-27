Ishaan Khatter As Elio Perlman And Others If 'Call Me By Your Name' Was Made In Bollywood

Call Me By Your Name is romantic-drama film which has a huge fan base for the way it was presented. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of two men who eventually fall in love after spending a lot of quality time with each other. Call Me By Your Name beautifully explores the meaning of love and how gravely it affects a person’s mind and personality.

Such heartfelt content would do extremely well in Bollywood as people would instantly connect to the emotional side of it. If this film were made in Bollywood, there are a few actors who could probably play the lead roles of Elio, Oliver, and Marzia in the best way possible. Here is a look at the actors that could be seen in the Hindi version of Call Me By Your Name.

If Call Me By Your Name was made in Bollywood

1. Ishaan Khatter as Elio Perlman

Ishaan Khatter has proved his talent and calibre by playing the complex role of Madhukar Bagla in Dhadak. He would be able to put forth the innocence and the curious nature of the character in an appropriate way. Seeing him play the role which was taken up by Timothee Chalamet would be about right, considering how versatile both the actors are. Ishaan Khatter as the carefree and exuberant, yet emotional young 17-year-old would be interesting and engaging for the audience.

Image Courtesy: YouTube (Sony Pictures Classics) and Ishaan Khatter Instagram

2. Katrina Kaif as Marzia

Katrina Kaif would be just the right choice for the role of Marzia. Even though the character likes Elio, she is understanding of what he feels and wants in life. Her character is very similar to the one that Katrina Kaif played in the film Baar Baar Dekho. There, Katrina was seen as this supportive friend who just had a way of understanding what her best friend went through. Just like Esther Garrel, who played the role exceptionally well in the original film, Katrina would surely steal everyone's attention with this one.

Image Courtesy: YouTube (Sony Pictures Classics) and Katrina Kaif Instagram

3. Ranveer Singh as Oliver

Ranveer Singh’s versatility and passion for the craft is something known to every fan of Bollywood. Watching him in the role of a queer character would be intriguing in its true sense. Oliver’s character in the film Call Me By Your Name is wise and mature while he is also holding back his fun and charming side. He unintentionally falls in love with Elio, only to let him go due to the circumstances. Putting forth such turmoil of emotions, Ranveer Singh would be apt for this role, considering his work in films like Lootera and Bajirao Mastani.

Image Courtesy: YouTube (Sony Pictures Classics) and Ranveer Singh Instagram

4. Jacqueline Fernandez as Annella Perlman

Amira Cesar played the role of Annella Perlman in Call Me By Your Name. The character is beautiful, understanding, and loving in every sense. Jacqueline Fernandez has portrayed the role of a lovely mother in the film Brothers. She was highly appreciated for her work in the film and it is sure to have a similar impact if she is cast in the Bollywood version of Call Me By Your Name.

Image Courtesy: YouTube (Sony Pictures Classics) and Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Read Shahid Kapoor & Other Celebs That Would Be Perfect If 'Titanic' Was Remade In Bollywood

Also read How Would 'Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi' Cast Look If It Was Remade In Bollywood; See Full List

5. Milind Soman as Mr. Perlman

Mr Perlman is a man who understands his son and tries to be there for him whenever necessary. The character is wise and understanding in the true sense. He knows exactly what his son is going through and also advises him to feel the pain and not just chuck it away as it will teach him a lot along the way. The beauty of this character can be rightly portrayed by actor Milind Soman in a Bollywood version of Call Me By Your Name.

Image Courtesy: YouTube (Sony Pictures Classics) and Milind Soman Instagram

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Sony Pictures Classics)

Read Can Ranveer & Deepika Be As Magical As Jake & Sarah If The Order Was Remade In Bollywood?

Also read Can Ranbir & Anushka Be The Perfect Leads If 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Is Made In Bollywood?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.