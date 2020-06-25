Wesley Sneijder's Lavish Lifestyle Cost Him Two Marriages And A Real Madrid Career

Former Netherlands star Wesley Sneijder opened up on his failure to live up to the hype at Real Madrid and how his 'rock and roll' lifestyle cost him two marriages. Sneijder signed for Laliga giants Real Madrid in an £18.3 million deal from Ajax back in 2007, having made a name for himself as one Europe's brightest young talents. However, the Wesley Sneijder Real Madrid career failed to live up to the hype, before Sneijder was eventually sold to Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan in 2009.

Wesley Sneijder career: Former Real Madrid star opens up on his 'rock-n-roll' lifestyle in Madrid

The Wesley Sneijder career saw a turning point when the former Netherlands star moved to Real Madrid and teamed up with fellow international stars Ruud van Nistelrooy and Arjen Robben. However, Sneijder who was just 23 when he moved to Spain, and admitted that he got sucked into the lure of the nightlife in Madrid, in his autobiography. The former Ajax midfielder said that he was loving the attention he received at Real Madrid and continued his lifestyle of partying constantly despite Los Blancos' best efforts to cover it up.

Wesley Sneijder revealed that Real Madrid teammate Guti accompanied him to his late-night parties. The former Inter Milan star reveals that both Ruud van Nistelrooy and Arjen Robben advised him to change his ways or the Wesley Sneijder career would go down the drain. The former Netherlands international revealed that he was weak and did not show any resistance, and wrote that his 'best friend was the vodka bottle'.

Wesley Sneijder on how his life off the pitch somewhat derailed his performances on it during his time at Real Madrid:



"I was young, I liked success & to be the center of attention, but bad things happened there. It wasn't drugs, but alcohol - I got used to living like a star." pic.twitter.com/wSrebtMIBn — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) June 25, 2020

Wesley Sneijder career: Wesley Sneijder marriages

Wesley Sneijder revealed in his autobiography that both his divorces were due to his heavy drinking and partying. In the first of Wesley Sneijder marriages, the Dutch midfielder tied the knot with Ramona Streekstra June 2005, but the duo filed for divorce three years later after Streekstra grew weary of his partying lifestyle. Snijder then married Dutch-Spanish actress and presenter Yolanthe Cabau van Kasbergen in July 2010. However, according to Daily Mail, Sneijder's second marriage also failed after he continued to drink heavily and the couple split up nine years after their wedding.

Wesley Sneijder career: Wesley Sneijder net worth

While the Wesley Sneijder net worth cannot be exactly estimated, according to Celeb Trends Now, it ranges between $1-5 million. A major chunk of the Wesley Sneijder net worth can be attributed to his wages from playing professional football for more than 17 years. After the unsuccessful Wesley Sneijder Real Madrid move, the former Dutch international moved to Inter Milan where he lifted the treble with Jose Mourinho, before spells at Nice, Galatasary and Al-Gharafa. The former Dutch international announced his retirement last summer.

(Image Credit: Wesley Sneijder Instagram)