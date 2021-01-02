Son Heung-min Scores His 100th Goal For Spurs, Becomes 18th Player To Do So

South Korean forward Son Heung-min created a new record during Tottenham Hotspurs' Premier League fixture against Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday as he scored his 100th goal for Spurs and in the process, became the 18th player to do so i.e. to score 100 goals while representing the North London-based club.

The star forward achieved this feat just before half-time i.e. during the 43rd minute when he successfully converted team-mate Harry Kane's inch-perfect cross with a tidy first-time finish into the bottom-right corner to put Spurs 2-0 up.

Meanwhile, the home team's second goal was the 13th time Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for a Premier League goal in the ongoing 2020/21 edition which is already a record in one season alongside Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton for Blackburn in 1994/95.

Spurs' second goal was the 13th time Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for a #PL goal in 2020/21



It is already a record high in one season, alongside Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton for Blackburn in 1994/95#TOTLEE pic.twitter.com/YmbCfB6Wqv — Premier League (@premierleague) January 2, 2021

READ: Harry Kane Pumped Up As Spurs Earn Semis Berth In EFL Cup With 3-1 Win Over Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur leapfrog to the third spot in the EPL points table

Tottenham were spot on right from the word 'Go' as they kept the visitors at bay from the first minute of play. Star English striker Harry Kane drew first blood in the 29th minute as he scored off a penalty before Son made an impact in the 43rd minute. When play resumed in the second half, Belgian center-back Toby Alderweireld found the back of the net in the 50th minute as 'The Peacocks' could never manage to recover.

Leeds failed to score a single goal as the play went into stoppage time after regulation time where Irish right-back Matt Doherty successfully converted one in the 92nd minute but was reportedly given a red card after he stepped on one of the Leeds player's feet.

By the virtue of this win, Spurs have leapfrogged to the third position in the EPL points table with eight wins from 16 matches and 29 points in their tally.

READ: Sunday's EPL Fixture Between Burnley & Fulham At Turf Moor 'postponed' Due To COVID-19