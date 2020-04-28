Son Heung-min To Miss Tottenham's First Week Of Full Training Due To 14-day quarantine

The Son Heung-min military training could force the Spurs forward to miss the first week of full Tottenham training before the possible resumption of the Premier League. The 27-year-old has already spent two separate fortnights in quarantine and might have to spend another 14 days in self-isolation when he returns to the UK upon completion of the Son Heung-min military training. Meanwhile, the Tottenham training centre will allow members of the first-team squad limited access to the training ground beginning from April 28.

ALSO READ: Aston Villa Players, Senior Management Agree To Take Pay Cut To Offset Financial Strain

Son Heung-min military training: Son Heung-min nationality

Fans on social media asked questions about the 'Son Heung-min nationality' after reports claimed that the star attacker would miss a number of Tottenham training sessions. The South Korean is currently undergoing his mandatory military training in his homeland, which is set to last for three weeks. Spurs fans can expect the Asian star to return to North London on May 10 after having completed the compulsory three-week Son Heung-min military training.

ALSO READ: Rio Ferdinand Reveals Regret Over John Terry's Racial Abuse Towards His Brother, Anton

Son Heung-min military training leads to missing Tottenham training

According to reports from The Mirror, Son Heung-min is facing the prospect of missing the initial few training sessions upon the gradual lifting of the lockdown rules. The reopening of the Arsenal and Tottenham training centres hints that a Premier League return could be around the corner. Reports suggest that the UK Government is planning for a return date for clubs in the top flight to resume training which would fall on May 18, with hopes of the Premier League return to action on June 8.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Almost Sprains His Ankle To Hit The Perfect Free-kick: Report

However, due to the new rules imposed by the UK Government, Son Heung-min is likely to spend another 14-days in quarantine upon returning to London. This means that Son Heung-min could miss the first week of full training with Tottenham Hotspur if the UK government decides to permit clubs to train from May 18 onwards. Son Heung-min is likely to be told to self-isolate for the third time since the outbreak of coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Argentine Football Season Declared Over Due To Virus