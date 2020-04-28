Rio Ferdinand Reveals Regret Over John Terry's Racial Abuse Towards His Brother, Anton

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that he regrets not speaking up when former Chelsea skipper John Terry reportedly hurled racial abuse at his brother, Anton Ferdinand. Rio Ferdinand dubbed Chelsea legend John Terry as the 'biggest idiot' in his autobiography published many years later but wished he addressed the issue a lot sooner. Despite the racial abuse from John Terry towards Anton Ferdinand taking place in 2011, Rio Ferdinand admitted that he is still not on talking terms with his former England colleague.

ALSO READ: David De Gea Aims To Be Man United's Most Capped Goalie Despite Dean Henderson Challenge

John Terry racist slur towards Anton Ferdinand

In a game between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers in October 2011, video footage appeared of John Terry racially abusing Anton Ferdinand. The Champions League-winning centre-back was found guilty of using abusive and discriminative terms towards Rio Ferdinand's younger brother, Anton Ferdinand. In the aftermath of the incident, John Terry was found guilty and fined £220,000 while also being handed a four-game ban by the FA.

ALSO READ: Argentine Football Season Declared Over Due To Virus

Rio Ferdinand opens up on John Terry racist slur incident

While speaking on the Beautiful Game Podcast, Rio Ferdinand was asked about one situation where he would have liked to speak out in his career to which he responded, "The John Terry and my brother situation". Rio Ferdinand, who won the Premier League six times, stated he regretted not doing more to address the situation. Rio Ferdinand explained that he would do things differently if he had the chance to rewind time, encouraging players to 'speak out over racial abuse'.

ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho Labels Ronaldo Nazario The GOAT, Leaves Out Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi

Rio Ferdinand still not on 'talking terms' with John Terry

The 2008 Champions League winner bluntly opened up and added that he is still not on 'talking terms' with John Terry. The duo represented England on an international level but Ferdinand was omitted from the Euro 2012 squad in the aftermath of the racism saga. Reports claimed that the former Manchester United defender was unwilling to play alongside then Chelsea captain Terry for the national team. Ferdinand ended his career at Manchester United with 14 trophies and spent a season with Queens Park Rangers before hanging up his boots.

ALSO READ: Jordan Henderson Did Not Ask For Lionel Messi's Jersey Post Camp Nou Drubbing; Here's Why