Spain Boss Enrique Wants De Gea On Cover Of Newspapers After Impressive Display Vs Germany

Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea hasn't been his usual self for the past couple of years. The Spaniard, who is regarded as one amongst the best shot-stoppers in the world, has been criticised of late for his poor displays between the sticks. However, Spain's national team manager Luis Enrique has heaped praise on the 29-year-old after his stellar performance against Germany in the Nations League on Thursday.

UEFA Nations League: Spain manager Enrique heaps praise De Gea

De Gea started the game for Spain in the UEFA Nations League fixture against Germany. Timo Werner opened the scoring for Germany, but Jose Luis Gaya scored deep into stoppage-time to equalise. Although he conceded once, the Spaniard produced moments of brilliance, reminiscent of the days when he was on the verge of completing a move to LaLiga champions Real Madrid. De Gea inspired Spain to a 1-1 draw, particularly when he thwarted Leroy Sane during one such moment.

🗣️ @LUISENRIQUE21: "Cuando De Gea comete un fallo le buscamos las cosquillas, así que cuando hace un partido así hay que hacerle la ola. Estaría bien que fuera portada de un periódico y que se dijera mañana '¡vaya porterazo que tenemos!'"#SomosEspaña 🇪🇸#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/9NwaZ6vqWL — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) September 3, 2020

As reported by Spanish media publication Marca, Enrique insists that De Gea has produced such brilliant performances on several occasions in England. However, he and Kepa Arrizabalaga are called out for one mistake they commit, adds the former Barcelona boss. Besides De Gea, the Chelsea goalkeeper has been criticised for his performance since his move to Stamford Bridge in 2018.

UEFA Nations League: Spain manager's surprising demand

Enrique insists that De Gea should be praised for his performance (in the UEFA Nations League). The manager also claimed that he will urge the two shot-stoppers not to feel let down by the criticism they receive from the media. Enrique wants the newspapers to print De Gea on the front page after his splendid display for Spain vs Germany.

De Gea faces a threat to his spot between the sticks from Dean Henderson, who has returned to Old Trafford from a successful loan spell with Sheffield United. Various reports during the course of the previous season claimed that the Spaniard might lose his position to Henderson next season. Henderson himself said in an interview that he will push De Gea to the fullest in order to usurp his position at Old Trafford.

De Gea will be No. 1 at Man United: Gary Neville

However, Man United legend Gary Neville still has his doubts. In an interview with Sky Sports, Neville said he believes that De Gea will be the preferred choice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season. There was a phase during the closing matchdays when the Spanish goalkeeper could have been dropped, by Solskjaer entrusted him with the task. It has been four weeks since, and De Gea is back to his usual self, added the Man United icon.

Image courtesy: Spain football Twitter/David de Gea Instagram