Real Madrid Waste No Time In Getting Rid Of Gareth Bale's No 11 Kit As Asensio Takes Over

Although Gareth Bale is yet to officially complete his season-long loan to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid, Los Blancos have wasted no time in giving his No.11 shirt to Marco Asensio. Bale's move to Spurs is all but confirmed after he arrived in North London on Friday to finalize a deal with his former club. It is believed that Real Madrid are keen on cutting all ties with Bale after the player continued to disrespect the club on a number of occasions last season.

ALSO READ: Luis Suarez Passes Italian Language Test In Perugia; Juventus Move On The Cards?

Gareth Bale to Spurs all but confirmed: Real Madrid reassign Bale's No. 11 jersey to Marco Asensio

Tottenham fans far and wide have rejoiced at seeing Bale, one of the club's greatest ever players return after a seven-year sojourn at Real Madrid. On the other hand, Real Madrid were glad to finally see the back of Gareth Bale and immediately reassigned his No.11 shirt to Marco Asensio. Asensio was also listed as Real Madrid's No.11 on LaLiga's website and the Spaniard took to Instagram to post a few iconic moments in his career while wearing his former jersey No. 20.

ALSO READ: Sane-Gnabry Compared To Robben-Ribery As Bayern Hammer 8 Past Schalke In Season Opener

Gareth Bale Real Madrid career: Honours and decline over the past 12 months

Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham back in the summer of 2013 for a reported £85.1 million (€100.8 million) which was a world-record transfer fee at the time. In his first season with Real Madrid, Bale played a crucial role in helping Los Blancos win the Spanish Cup and the Champions League, scoring in both finals. Bale went on to win three more Champions League titles with Real Madrid over the years as well as two LaLiga titles. However, despite scoring a total of 105 goals in 251 games for the Spanish heavyweights, Bale has come under heavy criticism for disrespecting the club over the past 12 months.

Only last year, Bale celebrated Wales' qualification for the Euros with a flag that read: "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order". The Madrid faithful were left furious with Bale's disrespectful jibe at the club and only a few months later it was reported that he was not going to play a part in Zinedine Zidane's plans. Bale didn't make a single appearance for Real Madrid post-lockdown under Zidane but the Welshman still made headlines for his antics in the stands as he pushed for an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Wins Legal Battle To Trademark Famous Surname After NINE Long Years

Gareth Bale to Spurs almost done as Sergio Reguilon to follow

On Friday, reports from AS revealed that Gareth Bale would be announced as a Spurs player over the weekend, subject to a medical. Bale will join Spurs on a season-long loan but Real Madrid will continue to pay for half his wages. Along with Bale, Tottenham are on the verge of completing a move for Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon on a permanent transfer.

ALSO READ: Man United Have Spent Almost HALF After Champions League Qualification In The Last 7 Years

Image Credits - AP