Spain Vs Norway LIVE Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers In India, UK, And US?

UEFA Euro Qualifiers Live Streaming: The Group A match of the UEFA Euro Qualifiers between Spain and Norway is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 26, 2023. This is the first time Spain will be in action since the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Norway, on the other hand, played a friendly against Finland back in November 2022, which ended in a draw. While the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner will look to win the match to strengthen its position in the group, Norway would want to emerge victorious as they still search for their maiden European championship trophy.

When will Spain vs Norway UEFA Euro Qualifier take place?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Spain and Norway is scheduled to begin at 1:15 AM IST on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Where will Spain vs Norway UEFA Euro Qualifier take place?

The UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Spain and Norway is slated to take place at La Rosaleda Stadium in Malaga, Spain.

How to watch Spain vs Norway UEFA Euro Qualifier in India?

Football fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Spain and Norway, can tune in to Sony Sports Network for the live broadcast. The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio TV and Airtel Xtream will also run the live streaming.

How to watch Spain vs Norway UEFA Euro Qualifier in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the live broadcast of the UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Spain and Norway will be available on Viaplay Sports. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:45 PM GMT.

How to watch Spain vs Norway UEFA Euro Qualifier in the US?

In the United States, the live broadcast of the UEFA Euro Qualifier match between Spain and Norway will be available on Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, VIX+, and Foxsports.com. The match is slated to begin at 3:45 PM local time.

Spain vs Norway: Predicted XIs

Spain's Predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Martinez, Laporte, Balde; Gavi, Rodri, Ceballos; Aspas, Iglesias, Olmo.

Norway's Predicted XI: Nyland; Pedersen, Ostigård, Strandberg, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Thorsvedt; Daehli, Sorloth, Elyounoussi.

Spain vs Norway: Full squads

Spain

Goalkeepers - Kepa Arrizabalaga, Robert Sanchez, David Raya

Defenders - Pedro Porro, Alejandro Balde, Nacho, Aymeric Laporte, Inigo Martinez, Jose Gaya, Dani Carvajal

Midfielders - Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino, Rodri, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams, Martin Zubimendi

Fowards - Alvaro Morata, Yeremy Pino, Joselu, Iaga Aspas, Dani Olmo

Norway

Goalkeepers - Orjan Nyland, Jacob Karlstrom, Egil Selvik

Defenders - Stian Gregersen, Stefan Standberg, Birger Meling, Julian Ryerson, Leo Ostigard, Fredrik Andre Bjokan, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Marcus Pedersen

Midfielders - Morten Thorsby, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Mats Moller Daehli

Fowards - Ola Brynhildsen, Ola Solbakken, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Kristian Thorstvedt, Alexander Sorloth, Jorgen Larsen

Image: AP