Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid Hold Their Nerve To Beat Atletico; Sergio Ramos Stars

Real Madrid beat city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout to win the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah following a goalless draw after extra time on Sunday night. Captain Sergio Ramos calmly dispatched the decisive penalty to seal the first trophy of the season for Real Madrid.

Also Read | Real Madrid Face Atletico As Imposters Gatecrash Spanish Super Cup Final In Saudi

Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid highlight

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both took a cautious approach in a tense final in Saudi Arabia. Diego Simeone's side opted to sit back and hit Real on the counter. While Los Blancos had more of the ball they failed to test Jan Oblak much throughout the regulation time. Real midfielder Federico Valverde could have given his side the lead in the second half but accidentally headed the ball to his own knee. Valverde was later sent off in the 115th minute for bringing down Alvaro Morata, who was through on goal. However, Zinedine Zidane's men survived the last few minutes to force a penalty shoot-out.

💪🚫 This is what @thibautcourtois had to say after his title-winning performance in the Spanish Super Cup final! #RMSuperCopa | #Supercampeones pic.twitter.com/lZa3cd3Lo6 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 12, 2020

Also Read | Lionel Messi & Joao Felix Were Separated After HEATED Face-off During Spanish Super Cup

Daniel Carvajal, Rodrygo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos all scored for the Los Blancos, while only Kieran Trippier could find the back of the net for Atletico Madrid. Saul Niguez hit the post and Thomas Partey had his penalty saved in another penalty shoot-out loss for Simeone's men.

This is the 11th Spanish Super Cup for Real Madrid and also their first since Zinedine Zidane returned to the Spanish Capital last March after leaving the post in 2018.

Spanish Super Cup Final: Player Ratings

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois (GK) - 7/10

Daniel Carvajal - 7/10

Raphael Varane - 6.5/10

Sergio Ramos - 7/10

Ferland Mendy - 7/10

Federico Valverde - 5.5/10

Casemiro - 6/10

Toni Kroos - 6.5/10

Luka Modric - 6/10

Isco - 6/10

Luka Jovic - 5.5/10

Substitutes: Rodrygo - 6/10, Mariano Diaz - 6/10, Vinicius Junior - 5.5/10

Also Read | Barcelona Team Bus Gets LOST In Jeddah Traffic Ahead Of 'Spanish Super Cup' Clash

Atletico Madrid

Jan Oblak - 6.5/10

Renan Lodi - 5.5/10

Jose Gimenez - 6.5/10

Filipe - 6/10

Kieran Trippier - 7/10

Saul Niguez - 6.5/10

Thomas - 5.5/10

Hector Herrera - 5.5/10

Angel Correa - 6.5/10

Joao Felix - 6/10

Alvaro Morata - 6/10

Substitutes: Vitolo - 6.5/10, Marcos Llorente - 5.5/10, Stefan Savic - 5.5/10

Also Read | Zidane And Simeone Pose With Cup And Discuss All-Madrid Spanish Super Cup Final

(Image Courtesy: Real Madrid Official Twitter Handle)