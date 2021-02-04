Frank Lampard Likely To Return To Management At Bournemouth Weeks After Tough Chelsea Exit

Frank Lampard was axed by Chelsea a couple of weeks back after the team's string of poor performances in the Premier League. The manager was under the scanner for having spent heftily the previous summer but failed to chalk out impressive results with the new signings. He was subsequently replaced by former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel. But he might soon be back on the sidelines, albeit with a different club altogether.

Also Read | Gary Neville speaks on Frank Lampard's Chelsea ouster, says he should be 'least surprised'

Frank Lampard to Bournemouth? Talks intensify after Tindall's sacking

Lampard has been linked with a managerial stint with Bournemouth. The Championship outfit sacked manager Jason Tindall following their defeat against Sheffield recently. Notably, Tindall was roped in six months back following the departure of Eddie Howe and his stint could not last a complete season.

Confirmation that Jonathan Woodgate will take temporary charge of the first team. #afcb 🍒 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 3, 2021

"It is a decision which has not been taken lightly, given Jason’s outstanding commitment to the club as a player, assistant manager and manager. However, recent performances and results have fallen well below the board’s expectations. We feel a change is needed now in order to give the club the best possible chance of achieving the goals that were clearly set out last summer," said the club while announcing Tindell's exit.

Also Read | Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reveals predecessor Frank Lampard's 'personal message'

Lampard favourite among rookies to replace Tindell

Following Tindell's sacking, Jonathan Woodgate has been handed the temporary charge of the Cherries. Woodward enjoys an enriching experience in management with Middlesbrough and will lead the team in their home fixture against Birmingham City. Meanwhile, the club's board are on the lookout for a full-time manager.

📈 Current odds for the next Bournemouth manager:



• Frank Lampard: Evs

• Jonathan Woodgate: 4/1

• Eddie Howe: 6/1

• John Terry: 10/1



Lampard looking a heavy favourite... 👀



18+ | https://t.co/7ZhTEgQqYT | Always Gamble Responsibly pic.twitter.com/LFrs94oPbq — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) February 3, 2021

And the rookies believe Lampard could be the ideal replacement for Tindell at Bournemouth. Interestingly, Lampard has had managerial experience in the second tier of English football, citing his stint with Derby County before he agreed to take charge at Stamford Bridge. But he failed to secure promotion to the Premier League with the team getting knocked out after reaching the playoffs.

Also Read | Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticises Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after Lampard axing

Lampard managerial stats at Chelsea

Lampard had an unimpressive stint with the Blues. The former England midfielder overlooked 141 games with Chelsea across all competitions. During this time, his side racked up 68 victories. Chelsea also saw off 34 draws and 39 defeats, as the former manager racked up 48.2% win ratio.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho terms Frank Lampard's sacking by Chelsea as 'brutality of football'

Image courtesy: AP