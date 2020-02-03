Steven Bergwijn: All About Tottenham's Rising Star Who Stunned Manchester City On Debut

Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn stole the headlines on Sunday night, after opening the scoring in Tottenham’s memorable 2-0 win against defending champions Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Bergwijn, who joined the North London outfit, in the closing stages of the January transfer window, is an unknown quantity for most Premier League sides, and that was evident in his debut game, having scored a goal with a fine volley. The 22-year old was signed to fill the boots of Harry Kane, who was ruled out for at least three months.

"It's a dream for me. To make my debut and score against Man City, it's unbelievable."



💬 @StevenBergwijn on his dream debut.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/fkRWZNOdjs — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 2, 2020

Who is Steven Bergwijn and what does he offer Tottenham?

Steven Bergwijn signed for Tottenham Hotspur from PSV in a deal reportedly around £27 million in January. Bergwijn spent 9 years in PSV, before achieving his dream Premier League move. Bergwijn’s dribbling ability and his relentless pace makes him a difficult player for defenders to take on, with the Dutch winger averaging 2.5 dribbles per game, while 1.4 fouls won per game show how defenders find it difficult to win the ball from him. Steven Bergwijn averages 2.8 key passes per game while his excellent crossing ability means that he sets up opportunities for his team-mates to get on the scoresheet.

Steven Bergwijn: Strengths and weaknesses of Jose Mourinho's latest signings

Steven Bergwijn is a versatile attacker, with his ability to play anywhere across the attack makes him a valuable asset for Tottenham. Bergwijn’s finishing is also top-notch, both inside and outside the box. For all his strengths, the 22-year old is somewhat a selfish player and his defensive contribution is something that far from desirable. However, Steven Bergwijn could team up well with attackers Heung-Min Son and Lucas Moura to add firepower to Tottenham’s attack in the absence of talisman Harry Kane. Steven Bergwijn showed no nerves in his debut against Manchester City and that would make Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho happy as he looks to guide his club to a Top 4 finish.

